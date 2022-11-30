Lineups
Illinois (6-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 14.3 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 7.4 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 15.1 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 4.6 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 8.6 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI:
- McKenzie surpassed Cook as the Illini’s leading scorer after the sophomore guard scored a combined 39 points on 16-of-31 shooting during Illinois’ two games last weekend in Daytona Beach, Fla., where the Illini went 1-1 with a win on Friday against Charlotte followed by Saturday’s loss to Delaware.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 13.4 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 9.3 Raleigh, N.C.
C Aicha Ndour Jr. 6-6 5.0 Somone, Senegal
Pittsburgh (5-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Dayshanette Harris Sr. 5-7 8.7 Youngstown, Ohio
G Emy Hayford Sr. 5-8 1.7 Maastricht, Netherlands
F Maliyah Johnson So. 6-0 10.0 Columbus, Ohio
F Amber Brown Sr. 6-0 7.0 Monroe, La
F Liatu King Jr. 6-0 10.6 Washington, D.C.
FYI:
- The Panthers rank 21st nationally in field-goal percentage defense through seven games (33.6 percent). Pitt has also now held 36 of its last 37 opponents to 45 percent or less shooting from the floor dating back to last season.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Channise Lewis Gr. 5-8 6.4 Miami
G Avery Strickland Fr. 5-10 4.7 Knoxville, Tenn.
F Gabby Hutcherson Jr. 6-2 6.0 Westerville, Ohio
DETAILS
➜ Site: Petersen Events Center (12,508); Pittsburgh
➜ TV: Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Brooke Weisbrod (analysis) will have the call on the ACC Network.
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM
➜ Series: Illinois and Pittsburgh have never met.
➜ FYI: The Illini are 4-10 all-time in Big Ten/ACC Challenge games and have lost six consecutive games in the series. The last Challenge win for Illinois was a 86-63 victory against Virginia on Dec. 3, 2014, in Champaign when Jacqui Grant scored 16 points, one of five Illini to finish in double figures against the Cavaliers.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Cleaning up their mistakes from Saturday
Matching offensive efficiency with balanced scoring was key to the Illini’s 6-0 start. Saturday’s 83-80 loss to Delaware in Daytona Beach, Fla., saw four players in double figures. But Genesis Bryant got to 18 points on 14 shots (4 of 14, 28.6 percent), while it took 18 attempts for Mikara Cook to reach 16 points (5 of 18, 27.8 percent).
“I didn’t think we were that sharp offensively but then we still put 80 points on the board,” first-year Illinois coach Shauna Green said of the Delaware loss. “We missed a lot of layups. We missed a lot of shots that we normally make and that’s the frustrating part, too, because I think there was some really good possessions where we had opportunities. We got to the rim and we missed. You can’t do that. You can’t miss easy shots. You can’t miss layups. You can’t miss free throws. Those are the winning plays and what winning teams do and again that’s part of the growth of experience.”
Cook admitted the Illini have to use the team’s first loss as a learning experience. The schedule ramps up for Illinois starting with Wednesday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Pitt. Only two of the Illini’s remaining 22 regular-season games are against non high-major opponents (at Butler on Dec. 11 and vs. Florida Atlantic in Champaign on Dec. 21).
“We just have to come together, bring it back and be better overall,” the junior guard said. “We have to be on our game. Big game for us. Big bounce-back day. For the more younger, inexperienced players, as a veteran, I just have to be big on my leadership and just keeping us together.”
Illini asking McKenzie to do a lot for them
Green liked what Adalia McKenzie did on the offensive end during the two games in Daytona Beach. McKenzie’s aggressive mindset — especially in the Delaware loss — was exactly what the Illini coaches have been asking for from the Brooklyn Park, Minn. native.
McKenzie posted her first career double-double against the Blue Hens with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals and three assists.
“You know I’m asking a lot out of her,” Green said of McKenzie. “We’re asking her to score, asking her to defend a top player, asking her to play the four (position). ... I put that on her because I know she’s capable of doing it and I also understand that there’s going to be a learning curve in there. She hasn’t had to do some of the stuff (in the past) we’re asking her to do (now). But she’s one of the hardest workers. She wants to be great. Everything we’ve told her, she listens to and I expect her to come back and improve upon some of the defensive things that she learned from Delaware.”
Scouting the opponent: Panthers up next
Playing Delaware and Pitt back-to-back presents two similar looking teams. Like the Blue Hens, the Panthers have length with three 6-foot forwards (Maliyah Johnson, Amber Brown and Liatu King) in the starting five.
“They’re going to drive us just like what we saw from Delaware,” Green said. “I think it’s a good sequence to play them right after (Delaware) and hopefully again, we’ll see quickly if we’ve learned with a couple days of practice.
“From here on out, every single game is hard. We can’t afford to make those defensive mistakes or have lapses or we’re just not going to win games.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 65, Pittsburgh 61
The Illini have lost 21 straight true road games. But that just means Illinois is due for a road win. Right? The Illini match strong guard play from Genesis Bryant, Makira Cook and Adalia McKenzie with solid defense to come away with a rare road win, which would be another early sign of progress for Shauna Green’s program. (N-G prediction record: 6-1)