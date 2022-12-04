Lineups
Illinois (7-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 15.3 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 6.8 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 16.4 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 5-10 4.0 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 8.3 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Nearly half of Cook’s 39 assists for the season have come in the past two games for the junior point guard. Cook had a season-high 10 assists during the Illini’s loss to Delaware and followed that up with nine assists during Wednesday night’s win at Pittsburgh in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 13.9 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 10.6 Raleigh, N.C.
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 2.6 Bataguassu, Brazil
No. 5 Indiana (8-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sara Scalia Sr. 5-10 13.1 Stillwater, Minn.
G Chloe Moore-McNeil Jr. 5-11 9.8 Sharon, Tenn.
G Sydney Parrish Jr. 6-2 11.9 Fishers, Ind.
G Yarden Garzon Fr. 6-3 12.4 Ra’anana, Israel
F Mackenzie Holmes Sr. 6-3 20.6 Gorham, Maine
FYI: Parrish, an Oregon transfer, has started the past two games for the Hoosiers with veteran guard Grace Berger out “indefinitely” due to a knee injury suffered last weekend in Las Vegas. The Indiana native starred in Wednesday night’s 87-63 home rout of No. 6 North Carolina with 24 points and six rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Henna Sandvik Fr. 6-0 0.8 Helsinki, Finland
F Mona Zaric So. 6-2 1.4 Novi Sad, Serbia
F Alyssa Geary Gr. 6-4 3.8 Elmhurst
DETAILS
Site: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222); Bloomington, Ind.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM
Series: Indiana leads 46-30.
Last meeting: Indiana won 93-61 on Feb. 9 in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini have lost 13 in a row to the Hoosiers, with the last win a 73-60 victory on Feb. 23, 2013, in Champaign when Karisma Penn scored 25 points to power Illinois. The Illini also haven’t beaten an Associated Press top-five opponent since Jan. 2, 2000, when Illinois defeated Georgia 82-65 at home.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Filling it up from beyond the arc
How do you end a 21-game losing streak in true road games? A 14-of-24 three-point shooting performance, like Illinois did in its 21-point win against Pitt on Wednesday night, is a good place to start. That display meant the Illini were the No. 1 three-point shooting percentage team in the country entering the weekend at 44.14 percent, just ahead of second-place Texas Tech (44.07).
“We really get a lot of open shots off of dribble drives and off of being unselfish,” said junior guard Genesis Bryant, who is 17 of 35 on three-point attempts — one of three Illini players shooting better than 48 percent from deep. Makira Cook (13 of 26; 50 percent) and Jada Peebles (22 of 37; 59.5 percent) are the others. “We’ll give up a good shot for a great shot. I feel like a lot of teams don’t do that. I feel like just having that kind of mindset throughout the whole team just really helps.”
Locking in on the defensive end
First-year Illini coach Shauna Green noted during her introductory press conference in late March the irony of how she was an offensive-minded player at Canisius College — she’s still the Division I program’s all-time leading scorer (2,012 points) — but has been a defensive-oriented head coach. That defense is the first item Adalia McKenzie — Illinois’ leading scorer at 16.4 points per game after posting back-to-back 20-plus point scoring games — pointed to Friday as an area the 5-foot-10 sophomore wing wants to work on the most seems to indicate Green’s message is getting across to her new team.
“I’m putting a lot of emphasis on getting stops and not letting anyone score on me,” said McKenzie, whom Green considers a potential all-conference caliber defender. “Whether it’s taking a charge, getting steals, getting defensive rebounds, I think defense is a mindset and it’s just having that aggression on that side of the floor, and I want to have that.”
Extra prep ahead of matchup with Hoosiers
Green had already watched a few of Indiana’s previous games when she sat down on Thursday night to watch BTN’s broadcast of the Hoosiers’ dominant win against North Carolina. Green then rewatched that North Carolina-Indiana game on Friday before chatting for about 10 minutes in the early afternoon with reporters on the court at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
Green not so surprisingly came away impressed by what she’s seen of Teri Moren’s undefeated Hoosiers squad.
“They defend at a high level. They have multiple options scoring even with Grace Berger out (with a knee injury). They’re No. 5 in the country for a reason. We’ll have our hands full Sunday. ... They’re loaded,” Green said. “I think (when) one of your leaders and emotional leaders like Grace is for them (goes down), everyone steps up. You’re playing for her and you’re playing obviously for your team.
“Like I told (my players) the other night, ‘We have no pressure.’ Everybody in the world thinks Indiana is going to win. We come in and we have to do what we do and play our game.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 5 Indiana 91, Illinois 71
There’s no doubt the Hoosiers were a motivated team after what happened to them in Las Vegas. North Carolina bore the brunt of that frustration. A win at Pitt was a step in the right direction for the Illini, but Indiana is a Final Four-caliber team with a deep and talented roster. Beating the Hoosiers is a task too tall — even for an upstart Illinois program that is brimming with confidence right now. (N-G prediction record: 7-1)