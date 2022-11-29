The Associated Press Top 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. South Carolina (29) 6-0 725 1
2. Stanford 8-1 687 2
3. Connecticut 5-0 676 3
4. Ohio State 6-0 605 4
5. Indiana 7-0 587 6
6. North Carolina 6-0 577 8
7. Notre Dame 6-0 565 7
8. Iowa State 5-1 492 5
9. Virginia Tech 6-0 457 11
10. Iowa 5-2 435 9
11. LSU 7-0 412 12
12. N.C. State 6-1 408 13
13. Creighton 6-0 351 16
14. Arizona 6-0 350 15
15. UCLA 7-0 281 20
16. Utah 6-0 280 17
17. Michigan 7-0 265 22
18. Louisville 5-2 262 10
19. Oregon 5-1 198 18
20. Maryland 6-2 166 14
21. Baylor 5-2 127 21
22. Texas 3-3 126 19
23. Gonzaga 6-1 85 NR
24. Marquette 6-1 64 NR
25. Villanova 6-1 61 23
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 50, South Dakota State 37, Arkansas 36, Kansas State 25, Kansas 17, Tennessee 12, Massachusetts 2, Virginia 2, Duke 2.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from News-Gazette men’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr., with his previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Connecticut 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. North Carolina 12
6. Indiana 6
7. Notre Dame 7
8. Virginia Tech 11
9. Iowa State 5
10. Iowa 10
11. Louisville 11
12. North Carolina State 9
13. LSU 13
14. Arizona 15
15. UCLA 17
16. Utah 19
17. Michigan 22
18. Oregon 14
19. Maryland 16
20. Baylor 18
21. Creighton 21
22. Oklahoma 20
23. Kansas 23
24. Texas 25
25. Tennessee 24
WHO’S UP
The ACC. Teams from the league take up four of the top 12 spots in the latest poll, with not much separating North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State. The Tar Heels emerged as the winners of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night — and celebrated alongside Knight — after storming back from a 17-point deficit to knock off No. 5 Iowa State in the championship game, 73-64. Deja Kelly powered UNC with 29 points, 22 of which came after halftime. It was the second win against an AP Top 25 team from the Tar Heels in Portland, Ore., after an 85-79 victory against Oregon on Thanksgiving Day.
WHO’S DOWN
The organizers of the Las Vegas Invitational. Remember the talk during the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament when inequities between the men’s and women’s experiences at March Madness were exposed? The Las Vegas event in a ballroom at the Mirage Hotel and Casino this past weekend led to many of those same conversations. Spectators watched games on folding chairs, BTN’s Meghan McKeown tweeted on Sunday no towels were provided to teams (had to bring ones from their hotel rooms) and the AP also reported no paramedics were on site to help an injured Auburn player during one of the games. “We have an obligation to grow our game, and we completely missed on this opportunity because you have a lot of really good teams here,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said after the Hoosiers went 2-0 in Las Vegas.
WHO TO WATCH
Three of Connecticut’s five wins to start the season were against teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time (Texas, North Carolina State and Iowa). Impressive for a team that lost Paige Bueckers for the season. Azzi Fudd has been one of the best players in the county, as the Huskies’ sophomore guard is averaging 25.6 points with a shooting slash of .532/.405/1.000. UConn will have a fourth chance at a Top 10 win when the Huskies play at No. 7 Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Sunday on ABC.