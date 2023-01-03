Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter JOE VOZZELLI JR. breaks down the poll released Monday— and shares his ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (28) 13-0 700 1
2. Stanford 14-1 672 2
3. Ohio State 15-0 643 3
4. Notre Dame 12-1 614 5
5. Connecticut 11-2 567 8
6. Indiana 13-1 540 4
7. LSU 14-0 537 9
8. Utah 14-0 499 11
9. Virginia Tech 12-2 440 7
10. North Carolina State 12-2 438 6
11. Iowa State 9-2 402 15
12. UCLA 13-2 367 10
13. Maryland 11-3 344 16
14. Michigan 12-2 339 14
15. Arizona 12-1 325 18
16. Iowa 11-4 244 12
17. Oklahoma 11-1 216 20
18. Oregon 11-3 183 17
19. Duke 13-1 177 NR
20. Gonzaga 14-2 176 19
21. Kansas 11-1 144 22
22. North Carolina 9-4 127 13
23. Baylor 10-3 110 23
24. St. John's 13-0 105 25
25. Creighton 9-4 48 21
Others receiving votes: Illinois 32, Florida State 29, Arkansas 24, Villanova 20, Middle Tennessee 12, Texas 9, South Florida 7, Columbia 7, Tennessee 2, Nebraska 1.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette women’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr., with his previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Ohio State 4
4. Notre Dame 5
5. LSU 8
6. Indiana 3
7. Connecticut 9
8. Utah 12
9. North Carolina State 7
10. Virginia Tech 6
11. Michigan 14
12. UCLA 13
13. Iowa 10
14. Maryland 11
15. Iowa State 16
16. Kansas 18
17. Arizona 19
18. Oklahoma 20
19. Duke NR
20. Illinois NR
21. North Carolina 15
22. Oregon 17
23. Gonzaga 21
24. Arkansas 22
25. Florida State NR
WHO’S UP
Illinois will have to wait at least another week to end a more than 22-year drought without an AP Top 25 ranking. This despite the Illini's 90-86 victory over then-No. 12 Iowa on Sunday at State Farm Center. Monday's poll saw Illinois (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) receive 32 points, the most of any team not in the Top 25. Creighton was ranked 25th with 48 points. The N-G ballot had the Illini at No. 20, the highest of any of the 28 voters with PJ Brown of The Arizona Daily Star also ranking Illinois in the same spot. Sixteen voters did not rank Illinois, however. Still, Shauna Green has turned the Illini into one of the best stories in Division I women's college basketball this winter with nearly 5,000 fans showing up for Illinois' New Year's Day upset win over the Hawkeyes. The Illini will host Northwestern on Thursday night before playing No. 3 Ohio State on Sunday in Columbus.
WHO’S DOWN
What a difference a few weeks have made for North Carolina. The Tar Heels were ranked as high as No. 6 on Dec. 19 after a 9-1 start to the season that included wins over Iowa State and Oregon. But UNC's 87-63 Big Ten/ACC Challenge loss at Indiana on Dec. 1 was perhaps an early indication the Tar Heels had been overrated. UNC has lost three in a row with Michigan, Florida State and Virginia Tech all getting the better of Courtney Banghart's program. There's no reason for the Tar Heels to overreact considering the Wolverines and Hokies are both top-15 teams and the Seminoles are receiving votes. But a nine-spot drop — the sharpest decline of any Top 25 team — in Monday's poll was notable.
WHO TO WATCH
Whether LSU is legitimate challengers to South Carolina in the SEC remains to be seen. The Tigers start the week at 14-0 thanks to Maryland transfer Angel Reese, who relocated to Baton Rouge, La., in what was somewhat of a surprising move this offseason considering the Terrapins were fresh off a Sweet 16 trip in 2022 with Reese playing a leading role. The 6-foot-3 sophomore forward out of Baltimore has erased many of those doubts by having a monster first season at LSU as a top-10 scorer (23.9 points per game) and the nation's top rebounder (14.9 rebounds per game) entering Monday's games. The Tigers have Texas A&M at home (8 p.m. Thursday) and Kentucky (1 p.m. Sunday) on the road this week.