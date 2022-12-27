The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette women’s college basketball and Illini beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr., with his previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Indiana 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. Notre Dame 6
6. Virginia Tech 5
7. North Carolina State 8
8. LSU 10
9. Connecticut 12
10. Iowa 9
11. Maryland 11
12. Utah 13
13. UCLA 14
14. Michigan 19
15. North Carolina 7
16. Iowa State 15
17. Oregon 21
18. Kansas 17
19. Arizona 18
20. Oklahoma 20
21. Gonzaga 24
22. Arkansas 16
23. Creighton 22
24. Baylor 23
25. Louisville 25
WHO’S UP
South Carolina has some work to do to match Connecticut's record 51-week run from Feb. 18, 2008, to Dec. 10, 2010, as the No. 1 team. But Monday saw Dawn Staley's defending champion Gamecocks hold the top ranking in the country for 27 consecutive weeks, the fifth-longest run in the history of the poll. UConn has three of the top four longest No. 1 streaks (the Huskies also had 34-and 30-week runs at No. 1). Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, owns the second-longest run at No. 1 (36 weeks).
WHO’S DOWN
Arkansas went into last week as one of eight remaining unbeaten teams. That the Razorbacks and Virginia both lost meant that number shrunk to six. Arkansas, in fact, took two losses with both coming at the San Diego Invitational, where Mike Neighbors' team lost 85-78 to Oregon and 66-65 to South Florida in overtime. The Razorbacks and North Carolina saw the biggest drop in Monday's AP Top 25 women's poll (seven spots apiece). After a 13-2 ledger in nonconference play that included three Quad 1 wins, Arkansas tips off SEC play against No. 9 LSU on Thursday night in Fayetteville, Ark.
WHO TO WATCH
Michigan picked up easily the most impressive win of what was a light week on the women's college basketball scene. Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia combined for 45 points in a 76-68 victory for the Wolverines last Tuesday night at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. It was Michigan's second Quad 1 win of the season (Oregon, also on a neutral site, was the other). The Wolverines, which are now 11-1, have a challenging week ahead as they resume Big Ten play at Nebraska (6 p.m., Wednesday, BTN) before going to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 3 Ohio State (noon, Saturday, BTN).