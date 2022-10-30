The 2022-23 women’s basketball season will tip off on Nov. 7 with a packed slate of games, including
top-ranked South Carolina beginning its defense of last season’s national title. The Shauna Green era at Illinois, meanwhile, will get underway two nights later with the Illini hosting Long Island University. Before that happens, Illinois women’s college basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. ranks every Division I team ahead of the new season (with five new teams making the transition to the NCAA’s top level). More, D-5.
1. South Carolina
The defending national champions return much of their entire team with last season’s National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston back alongside starters Zia Cooke, former N-G All-State Player of the Year Brea Beal and Victaria Saxton. Anything short of another national title will be a disappointment for Dawn Staley‘s Gamecocks.
2. Stanford
Tara VanDerveer‘s Cardinal have two of the top-10 players in the country in Haley Jones and Cameron Brink. Stanford will miss what Lexie Hull, Lacie Hull and Anna Wilson brought on a nightly basis, but the Cardinal still stand as one of the few teams capable of knocking off South Carolina for a national title.
3. Connecticut
Too much faith in Azzi Fudd and the Huskies? Perhaps. We might never know how good a backcourt combo Fudd and Paige Bueckers would be. Bueckers is out for the entire season with a torn ACL. UConn’s frontcourt of Aaliyah Edwards, Dorka Juhasz and graduate transfer Lou Lopez-Senechal looks formidable.
4. Iowa
With Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano, the Hawkeyes — who finished last season as the co-Big Ten regular-season champions alongside Ohio State — have the ability to outscore any team. Whether that’s good enough to carry Iowa all the way to the Final Four in Dallas is the question.
5. Texas
Vic Schaefer and the Longhorns are a program on the rise after a 29-win season — the most for Texas since 2016 — and back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight. Point guard Rori Harmon is perhaps due for a breakout, First Team All-American type season, while forwards Aaliyah Moore and DeYona Gaston can be counted upon for big minutes.
6. Iowa State
Best team in program history? The bar is set high for the Cyclones after Iowa State delivered a school-record 28 wins last season. Four of the players who started 30 or more games for Bill Fennelly‘s team are back, including preseason Associated Press All-American Ashley Joens, who averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds last season.
7. Tennessee
A mix of transfers and key returners make up Kellie Harper‘s newest roster. Jordan Horston was the Volunteers’ leader in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals before an elbow injury in February. Transfers Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State) and Jasmine Powell (Minnesota) make Tennessee even tougher.
8. Notre Dame
The transfer portal was the story in South Bend during the offseason. Lauren Ebo (Texas), Kylee Watson (Oregon) and Jenna Brown (Stanford) are in, while Sam Brunelle (Virginia), former Schlarman standout Anaya Peoples (DePaul) and Abby Prohaska (San Diego State) are out for Niele Ivey‘s Irish.
9. Oklahoma
Putting up points won’t be a problem for the Sooners, who ranked third in scoring offense last season at 82.6 per game. Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa give second-year coach Jennie Baranczyk three elite scorers and an ability to contend in the Big 12.
10. Ohio State
Jacy Sheldon is one of the more unheralded two-way guards in the Big Ten, which is brimming with backcourt talent. Veteran coach Kevin McGuff’s Buckeyes will likely go as far as Sheldon can take them after the Dublin, Ohio, native averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 25-7 Buckeyes a season ago.
11. Maryland
All Brenda Frese has done in College Park, Md., is win. But this season might be one of her toughest tasks yet after what was a major roster overhaul. Gone are Ashley Owusu, Angel Reese and Mimi Collins. Still, Frese has retooled her Terrapins’ roster around returning guard Diamond Miller and transfers Lavender Briggs and Abby Meyers.
12. Louisville
The job Jeff Walz did in getting the Cardinals back to the Final Four without Dana Evans was impressive. If guard Hailey Van Lith take another step in her game, the Cardinals are as good as any team in the ACC. Landing Morgan Jones (Florida State) and Chrislyn Carr (Syracuse) in the portal certainly helps.
13. N.C. State
Replacing center Elissa Cunane is no easy task for Wes Moore‘s Wolfpack. Saniya Rivers — one of the top recruits in the Class of 2021 — was a big addition. How well the newcomers acclimate with returners such as Diamond Johnson, Jakia Brown-Turner and Camille Hobby will determine N.C. State’s fate.
14. Virginia Tech
Elizabeth Kitley is legitimately one of the best players in the country, as the Hokies’ center averaged nearly a double-double last season. But Virginia Tech has plenty of pieces around Kitley as Kenny Brooks‘ squad tries to make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999.
15. Indiana
Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes have been around Bloomington, Ind., for what seems like forever (combined seven years of experience). And plucking Sara Scalia out of the portal was a big get for coach Teri Moren after Scalia shot 41.3 percent from three-point range playing a key role last season at Minnesota.
16. North Carolina
The Tar Heels were one of the few teams to give eventual national champion South Carolina a game in last season’s NCAA tournament, only losing by eight points in the Sweet 16. Four starters return for the 2022-23 season and a healthy Teonni Key gives Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart a talented roster at her disposal.
17. Oregon
The Ducks are only two years removed from having the top recruiting class in the country, but Te-Hina Paopao is all that’s left from that 2020 group. Kelly Graves brought in another talented class this cycle. Pairing that class with returner Sedona Prince and Arizona State transfer Taya Hanson will be the key.
18. Baylor
NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Jordan Lewis have taken their talents to the WNBA, but Nicki Collen still has three of the top-six players in her rotation back for another season in Waco, Texas. Aijha Blackwell, a two-time second team All-SEC team pick at Missouri, was a big name Collen acquired in the portal.
19. LSU
Kim Mulkey‘s first season in Baton Rouge, La., went — mostly — according to plan. The good vibes from a strong regular season (second-place finish in the SEC) were dulled somewhat by a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament. But Mulkey’s second Tigers’ team is much younger.
20. Nebraska
Year six was Amy Williams‘ best season in Lincoln, Neb., with the Cornhuskers winning 22 games last season and going to the NCAA tournament for the first time since Williams took over at her alma mater in 2016. With Alexis Markowski, Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley all back, Nebraska is expected to outperform last season’s team.
21. Kansas
Coming off the program’s first NCAA tournament trip since 2013, the Jayhawks return basically their entire roster. Holly Kersgieter, Zakiyah Franklin, Ioanna Chatzileonti and Taiyanna Jackson give coach Brandon Schneider experience after starting a combined 117 games last season and accounting for 61.6 percent of the team’s scoring.
22. UCLA
In what was considered a down year for the Bruins, UCLA still won 18 games. But it was nothing close to a five-year stretch from 2015-2020 when UCLA averaged 25 wins and reached the Elite Eight in 2018. Veteran guard Charisma Osborne will have a big say in how the Bruins fare this season.
23. Michigan
Naz Hillmon‘s absence looms rather large for the Wolverines. The now-Atlanta Dream forward in the WNBA was the talisman during Michigan’s successful run the past few seasons that included an Elite Eight appearance last March. The scoring load will now fall on Leigha Brown in what is still a largely experienced team.
24. Arizona
Chemistry was a bit of an issue last season for Adia Barnes‘ program. Barnes was open after the season in admitting changes were coming. The roster turnover saw four players transfer, while Lauren Fields (Oklahoma State) and Jade Loville (Arizona State) moved to Tucson, Ariz.
25. Creighton
Welcome to the preseason Top 25, Bluejays. It’s the first time Creighton had ever been ranked in the preseason poll. The Bluejays have six of their top-seven rotation players from last season’s surprise run to the Elite Eight back. Challenging UConn’s Big East dominance is the next step for Jim Flanery‘s squad to strive for this winter.
26. Georgia
27. Utah
28. Princeton
➜ The Tigers — ranked 24th in the preseason AP poll — just missed out on yours truly’s Top 25. Princeton brings back four starters and will be challenged by its early season schedule with Carla Berube‘s team set for road nonconference games against Texas and Connecticut, Berube’s alma mater.
29. South Dakota State
30. Villanova
31. DePaul
➜ Aneesah Morrow is one of the best players in the country as a double-double machine for the Blue Demons. The Simeon product burst onto the scene as a freshman last season by averaging nearly 22 points and 14 rebounds. UConn has owned the Big East, but the challengers are lining up with Creighton, DePaul, and Villanova nipping at the Huskies’ heels.
32. Belmont
33. BYU
34. Gonzaga
35. UCF
36. Miami
37. Arkansas
38. South Dakota
39. Mississippi
40. Florida
41. South Florida
42. Alabama
43. Duke
44. Washington State
45. Kansas State
46. Colorado
47. Florida State
48. Dayton
➜ What will the Flyers look like post-Shauna Green? Hiring Tamika Williams-Jeter made a lot of sense with the two-time national champion as a player at UConn a Dayton native. Replacing Dayton’s top three scorers from last season’s team that went 26-6 will be no easy task, though.
49. Oregon State
50. Kentucky
51. Georgia Tech
52. Florida Gulf Coast
53. Missouri
54. Boston College
55. Missouri State
56. Northwestern
57. Arizona State
58. Alabama
59. Middle Tennessee
60. IUPUI
61. Mississippi State
62. Toledo
63. Marquette
64. Buffalo
65. Michigan State
66. Stephen F. Austin
67. Northern Iowa
68. Houston
69. Fordham
70. Texas A&M
71. Tulane
72. Rhode Island
73. UNLV
74. Purdue
75. Southern Illinois
76. Charlotte
77. Delaware
78. Portland
79. Seton Hall
80. Massachusetts
81. San Diego
82. West Virginia
83. New Mexico
84. VCU
85. Jackson State
86. Drexel
87. Minnesota
➜ Lindsay Whalen helped the Gophers rise to national prominence as a player, but Whalen the coach hasn’t been nearly as successful. Minnesota is an unimpressive 60-57 in four seasons under Whalen. A heralded freshman class might change all that, with the Gophers signing a top-10 class in 2022, according to espnW. And all four players are from Minnesota, too, in Mara Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Niamya Holloway.
88. Wake Forest
89. Tulsa
90. Vanderbilt
91. Kent State
92. Bucknell
93. Troy
94. San Francisco
95. Old Dominion
96. Temple
97. Long Beach State
98. Stony Brook
99. SMU
100. Davidson
101. Richmond
102. Green Bay
103. UT Arlington
104. Loyola Chicago
105. Murray State
➜ Katelyn Young is a name familiar to basketball fans in east central Illinois. But the former Oakwood star is also making a name for herself in college hoops. Per Her Hoop Stats, Young was the 13th-most efficient offensive player nationally. Young’s 1.33 points per scoring attempt and 60.3 effective field-goal percentage didn’t hurt her cause.
106. Kansas City
107. Louisiana Tech
108. Montana
109. Towson
110. Liberty
111. Ball State
112. Quinnipiac
113. Cleveland State
114. Memphis
115. North Texas
116. La Salle
117. Stetson
118. Northern Kentucky
119. Southern Miss
120. Jacksonville State
121. UC Irvine
122. James Madison
123. Elon
124. Idaho State
125. Charleston
126. UC Davis
127. Montana State
128. Northern Arizona
129. Southern Utah
130. Hawaii
131. Longwood
132. Fairfield
133. Grand Canyon
134. Mercer
135. Bowling Green
136. Saint Mary’s
137. Wyoming
138. Youngstown State
139. Louisiana
140. Akron
141. California Baptist
142. Yale
143. Air Force
144. Columbia
145. Illinois State
146. Nevada
147. Colorado State
148. Rutgers
➜ To say Coquese Washington has big shoes to fill would be a huge understatement. Her task? Replacing a coaching icon in C. Vivian Stringer. Washington is familiar in Big Ten circles, though, after spending 12 seasons at Penn State from 2007-2019, during which time she led the Nittany Lions to three regular-season conference titles. She inherits a Scarlet Knights program fresh off an uncharacteristic 11-20 campaign in 2021-22.
149. Manhattan
150. Lehigh
151. Drake
152. Austin Peay
153. Texas Tech
154. Tennessee Tech
155. Southern California
156. Boston University
157. Vermont
158. South Carolina Upstate
159. Albany
160. American
161. Little Rock
162. Holy Cross
163. Furman
164. California
165. Oklahoma State
166. Syracuse
167. Auburn
168. Penn State
169. Clemson
170. Pittsburgh
171. Wisconsin
172. Washington
173. Illinois
➜ Not quite the worst-ranked Power Five program (only Virginia and TCU are worse), but almost. There’s still nowhere to go but up for Green’s Illini program. The nonconference schedule is extremely favorable with a chance — perhaps — at a 7-0 start going into Illinois’ Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Pittsburgh on Nov. 30. Relevancy in the Big Ten would be a good start after a failed experiment with Nancy Fahey as coach.
174. Western Kentucky
175. Virginia
176. TCU
177. Georgia Southern
178. Appalachian State
179. Oral Roberts
180. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
181. Coastal Carolina
182. Howard
183. Maine
➜ Let’s give some respect to the Black Bears. Great name. Anne Simon — now in her fourth season at Maine — has led the team to 35 wins, two regular-season American East titles and a conference tournament title. The next thing to check off the list? A return trip to the NCAA tourney.
184. Morgan State
185. Wagner
186. SIU Edwardsville
187. Oakland
188. St. Francis Brooklyn
189. UAB
190. Marshall
191. Western Michigan
192. Eastern Illinois
193. Rice
194. Ohio
195. Army
196. Western Illinois
197. Houston Baptist
198. Campbell
199. UC Santa Barbara
200. Abilene Christian
201. Fairleigh Dickinson
202. Tarleton State
203. UC Riverside
204. North Dakota
205. Sam Houston
206. Wofford
207. Utah Valley
208. Texas State
209. Alabama A&M
210. Alabama State
211. Texas El Paso
212. UC San Diego
213. Northern Illinois
214. Florida International
215. Milwaukee
216. San Diego State
217. Norfolk State
218. Mount St. Mary’s
219. Jacksonville
220. Santa Clara
221. Northern Colorado
222. Southeastern Louisiana
223. Niagara
224. Sacramento State
225. Eastern Kentucky
226. Robert Morris
227. McNeese
228. Samford
229. Cincinnati
230. Arkansas State
231. Weber State
232. Cal State Fullerton
233. Georgetown
234. Providence
235. Idaho
236. North Carolina A&T
237. High Point
238. Pennsylvania
239. Northeastern
240. Saint Peter’s
241. St. John’s
242. Saint Joseph’s
243. St. Bonaventure
244. Loyola Marymount
245. Harvard
246. Gardner-Webb
➜ Is this the year for the Runnin’ Bulldogs? The Big South preseason favorites will look to get to the Big Dance for only the second time in team history (2011). Jhessyka Williams returned for her super-senior season to do just that for the program based in Boiling Springs, N.C.
247. North Florida
248. UMass Lowell
249. UT Rio Grande Valley
250. George Washington
251. Wichita State
252. North Alabama
253. Saint Louis
254. Xavier
255. Monmouth
256. Valparaiso
257. East Carolina
258. Fresno State
259. Iona
260. Duquesne
261. Georgia State
262. Coppin State
263. Indiana State
264. UT Martin
265. George Mason
266. William & Mary
267. North Dakota State
268. Tennessee State
269. Utah State
270. Lamar
271. Eastern Washington
272. New Mexico State
273. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
274. Lafayette
275. Grambling
276. Utah Tech
277. Southern
278. Seattle
279. Kennesaw State
280. Eastern Michigan
281. Long Island University
➜ Don’t you dare call them the Blackbirds. The rebranded university — comprised of LIU Post and LIU Brooklyn — now goes by the Sharks nickname for its athletic programs. LIU will visit State Farm Center on Nov. 9 to open the curtain on the Green era in C-U.
282. Miami (Ohio)
283. Texas San Antonio
284. Denver
285. Boise State
286. Navy
287. NJIT
288. Rider
289. Binghamton
290. CSU Northridge
291. Cornell
292. Lipscomb
293. Hofstra
294. UNC Greensboro
295. Omaha
296. South Alabama
297. Central Arkansas
298. Hampton
299. Florida Atlantic
300. Purdue Fort Wayne
301. Pepperdine
302. UNC Asheville
303. Presbyterian
304. Incarnate Word
305. Texas Southern
306. Northwestern State
307. Prairie View A&M
308. Siena
309. Bryant
310. New Hampshire
311. Brown
312. Marist
313. St. Thomas-Minnesota
314. Colgate
315. Evansville
316. Sacred Heart
317. Loyola Maryland
318. East Tennessee State
319. Maryland-Eastern Shore
320. Pacific
321. Cal State Bakersfield
322. Wright State
323. Chattanooga
324. Central Michigan
325. San Jose State
326. St. Francis (Pa.)
327. Southeast Missouri
328. Portland State
329. Canisius
330. Central Connecticut
331. Radford
332. North Carolina Central
333. Hartford
334. Western Carolina
335. UMBC
336. Dartmouth
337. Bethune-Cookman
338. Bellarmine
339. Winthrop
340. New Orleans
341. Mississippi Valley State
342. Chicago State
343. Louisiana-Monroe
344. Bradley
345. South Carolina State
346. Florida A&M
347. Cal Poly
348. Illinois-Chicago
349. Butler
350. Alcorn State
351. Detroit Mercy
352. Nicholls
353. UNC Wilmington
354. Charleston Southern
355. Morehead State
356. Delaware State
357. Texas A&M-Commerce
358. Southern Indiana
➜ The new-look Ohio Valley will feature two programs making their Division I debuts (Lindenwood is the other). Rooting for the Screaming Eagles to fare well in Year 1, because, you know, pretty cool nickname.
359. Lindenwood
360. Queens University
361. Stonehill