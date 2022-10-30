The 2022-23 women’s basketball season will tip off on Nov. 7 with a packed slate of games, including

top-ranked South Carolina beginning its defense of last season’s national title. The Shauna Green era at Illinois, meanwhile, will get underway two nights later with the Illini hosting Long Island University. Before that happens, Illinois women’s college basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. ranks every Division I team ahead of the new season (with five new teams making the transition to the NCAA’s top level). More, D-5.

1. South Carolina

The defending national champions return much of their entire team with last season’s National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston back alongside starters Zia Cooke, former N-G All-State Player of the Year Brea Beal and Victaria Saxton. Anything short of another national title will be a disappointment for Dawn Staley‘s Gamecocks.

2. Stanford

Tara VanDerveer‘s Cardinal have two of the top-10 players in the country in Haley Jones and Cameron Brink. Stanford will miss what Lexie Hull, Lacie Hull and Anna Wilson brought on a nightly basis, but the Cardinal still stand as one of the few teams capable of knocking off South Carolina for a national title.

3. Connecticut

Too much faith in Azzi Fudd and the Huskies? Perhaps. We might never know how good a backcourt combo Fudd and Paige Bueckers would be. Bueckers is out for the entire season with a torn ACL. UConn’s frontcourt of Aaliyah Edwards, Dorka Juhasz and graduate transfer Lou Lopez-Senechal looks formidable.

4. Iowa

With Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano, the Hawkeyes — who finished last season as the co-Big Ten regular-season champions alongside Ohio State — have the ability to outscore any team. Whether that’s good enough to carry Iowa all the way to the Final Four in Dallas is the question.

5. Texas

Vic Schaefer and the Longhorns are a program on the rise after a 29-win season — the most for Texas since 2016 — and back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight. Point guard Rori Harmon is perhaps due for a breakout, First Team All-American type season, while forwards Aaliyah Moore and DeYona Gaston can be counted upon for big minutes.

6. Iowa State

Best team in program history? The bar is set high for the Cyclones after Iowa State delivered a school-record 28 wins last season. Four of the players who started 30 or more games for Bill Fennelly‘s team are back, including preseason Associated Press All-American Ashley Joens, who averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds last season.

7. Tennessee

A mix of transfers and key returners make up Kellie Harper‘s newest roster. Jordan Horston was the Volunteers’ leader in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals before an elbow injury in February. Transfers Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State) and Jasmine Powell (Minnesota) make Tennessee even tougher.

8. Notre Dame

The transfer portal was the story in South Bend during the offseason. Lauren Ebo (Texas), Kylee Watson (Oregon) and Jenna Brown (Stanford) are in, while Sam Brunelle (Virginia), former Schlarman standout Anaya Peoples (DePaul) and Abby Prohaska (San Diego State) are out for Niele Ivey‘s Irish.

9. Oklahoma

Putting up points won’t be a problem for the Sooners, who ranked third in scoring offense last season at 82.6 per game. Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa give second-year coach Jennie Baranczyk three elite scorers and an ability to contend in the Big 12.

10. Ohio State

Jacy Sheldon is one of the more unheralded two-way guards in the Big Ten, which is brimming with backcourt talent. Veteran coach Kevin McGuff’s Buckeyes will likely go as far as Sheldon can take them after the Dublin, Ohio, native averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 25-7 Buckeyes a season ago.

11. Maryland

All Brenda Frese has done in College Park, Md., is win. But this season might be one of her toughest tasks yet after what was a major roster overhaul. Gone are Ashley Owusu, Angel Reese and Mimi Collins. Still, Frese has retooled her Terrapins’ roster around returning guard Diamond Miller and transfers Lavender Briggs and Abby Meyers.

12. Louisville

The job Jeff Walz did in getting the Cardinals back to the Final Four without Dana Evans was impressive. If guard Hailey Van Lith take another step in her game, the Cardinals are as good as any team in the ACC. Landing Morgan Jones (Florida State) and Chrislyn Carr (Syracuse) in the portal certainly helps.

13. N.C. State

Replacing center Elissa Cunane is no easy task for Wes Moore‘s Wolfpack. Saniya Rivers — one of the top recruits in the Class of 2021 — was a big addition. How well the newcomers acclimate with returners such as Diamond Johnson, Jakia Brown-Turner and Camille Hobby will determine N.C. State’s fate.

14. Virginia Tech

Elizabeth Kitley is legitimately one of the best players in the country, as the Hokies’ center averaged nearly a double-double last season. But Virginia Tech has plenty of pieces around Kitley as Kenny Brooks‘ squad tries to make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999.

15. Indiana

Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes have been around Bloomington, Ind., for what seems like forever (combined seven years of experience). And plucking Sara Scalia out of the portal was a big get for coach Teri Moren after Scalia shot 41.3 percent from three-point range playing a key role last season at Minnesota.

16. North Carolina

The Tar Heels were one of the few teams to give eventual national champion South Carolina a game in last season’s NCAA tournament, only losing by eight points in the Sweet 16. Four starters return for the 2022-23 season and a healthy Teonni Key gives Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart a talented roster at her disposal.

17. Oregon

The Ducks are only two years removed from having the top recruiting class in the country, but Te-Hina Paopao is all that’s left from that 2020 group. Kelly Graves brought in another talented class this cycle. Pairing that class with returner Sedona Prince and Arizona State transfer Taya Hanson will be the key.

18. Baylor

NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Jordan Lewis have taken their talents to the WNBA, but Nicki Collen still has three of the top-six players in her rotation back for another season in Waco, Texas. Aijha Blackwell, a two-time second team All-SEC team pick at Missouri, was a big name Collen acquired in the portal.

19. LSU

Kim Mulkey‘s first season in Baton Rouge, La., went — mostly — according to plan. The good vibes from a strong regular season (second-place finish in the SEC) were dulled somewhat by a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament. But Mulkey’s second Tigers’ team is much younger.

20. Nebraska

Year six was Amy Williams‘ best season in Lincoln, Neb., with the Cornhuskers winning 22 games last season and going to the NCAA tournament for the first time since Williams took over at her alma mater in 2016. With Alexis Markowski, Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley all back, Nebraska is expected to outperform last season’s team.

21. Kansas

Coming off the program’s first NCAA tournament trip since 2013, the Jayhawks return basically their entire roster. Holly Kersgieter, Zakiyah Franklin, Ioanna Chatzileonti and Taiyanna Jackson give coach Brandon Schneider experience after starting a combined 117 games last season and accounting for 61.6 percent of the team’s scoring.

22. UCLA

In what was considered a down year for the Bruins, UCLA still won 18 games. But it was nothing close to a five-year stretch from 2015-2020 when UCLA averaged 25 wins and reached the Elite Eight in 2018. Veteran guard Charisma Osborne will have a big say in how the Bruins fare this season.

23. Michigan

Naz Hillmon‘s absence looms rather large for the Wolverines. The now-Atlanta Dream forward in the WNBA was the talisman during Michigan’s successful run the past few seasons that included an Elite Eight appearance last March. The scoring load will now fall on Leigha Brown in what is still a largely experienced team.

24. Arizona

Chemistry was a bit of an issue last season for Adia Barnes‘ program. Barnes was open after the season in admitting changes were coming. The roster turnover saw four players transfer, while Lauren Fields (Oklahoma State) and Jade Loville (Arizona State) moved to Tucson, Ariz.

25. Creighton

Welcome to the preseason Top 25, Bluejays. It’s the first time Creighton had ever been ranked in the preseason poll. The Bluejays have six of their top-seven rotation players from last season’s surprise run to the Elite Eight back. Challenging UConn’s Big East dominance is the next step for Jim Flanery‘s squad to strive for this winter.

26. Georgia

27. Utah

28. Princeton

➜ The Tigers — ranked 24th in the preseason AP poll — just missed out on yours truly’s Top 25. Princeton brings back four starters and will be challenged by its early season schedule with Carla Berube‘s team set for road nonconference games against Texas and Connecticut, Berube’s alma mater.

29. South Dakota State

30. Villanova

31. DePaul

➜ Aneesah Morrow is one of the best players in the country as a double-double machine for the Blue Demons. The Simeon product burst onto the scene as a freshman last season by averaging nearly 22 points and 14 rebounds. UConn has owned the Big East, but the challengers are lining up with Creighton, DePaul, and Villanova nipping at the Huskies’ heels.

32. Belmont

33. BYU

34. Gonzaga

35. UCF

36. Miami

37. Arkansas

38. South Dakota

39. Mississippi

40. Florida

41. South Florida

42. Alabama

43. Duke

44. Washington State

45. Kansas State

46. Colorado

47. Florida State

48. Dayton

➜ What will the Flyers look like post-Shauna Green? Hiring Tamika Williams-Jeter made a lot of sense with the two-time national champion as a player at UConn a Dayton native. Replacing Dayton’s top three scorers from last season’s team that went 26-6 will be no easy task, though.

49. Oregon State

50. Kentucky

51. Georgia Tech

52. Florida Gulf Coast

53. Missouri

54. Boston College

55. Missouri State

56. Northwestern

57. Arizona State

58. Alabama

59. Middle Tennessee

60. IUPUI

61. Mississippi State

62. Toledo

63. Marquette

64. Buffalo

65. Michigan State

66. Stephen F. Austin

67. Northern Iowa

68. Houston

69. Fordham

70. Texas A&M

71. Tulane

72. Rhode Island

73. UNLV

74. Purdue

75. Southern Illinois

76. Charlotte

77. Delaware

78. Portland

79. Seton Hall

80. Massachusetts

81. San Diego

82. West Virginia

83. New Mexico

84. VCU

85. Jackson State

86. Drexel

87. Minnesota

➜ Lindsay Whalen helped the Gophers rise to national prominence as a player, but Whalen the coach hasn’t been nearly as successful. Minnesota is an unimpressive 60-57 in four seasons under Whalen. A heralded freshman class might change all that, with the Gophers signing a top-10 class in 2022, according to espnW. And all four players are from Minnesota, too, in Mara Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Niamya Holloway.

88. Wake Forest

89. Tulsa

90. Vanderbilt

91. Kent State

92. Bucknell

93. Troy

94. San Francisco

95. Old Dominion

96. Temple

97. Long Beach State

98. Stony Brook

99. SMU

100. Davidson

101. Richmond

102. Green Bay

103. UT Arlington

104. Loyola Chicago

105. Murray State

➜ Katelyn Young is a name familiar to basketball fans in east central Illinois. But the former Oakwood star is also making a name for herself in college hoops. Per Her Hoop Stats, Young was the 13th-most efficient offensive player nationally. Young’s 1.33 points per scoring attempt and 60.3 effective field-goal percentage didn’t hurt her cause.

106. Kansas City

107. Louisiana Tech

108. Montana

109. Towson

110. Liberty

111. Ball State

112. Quinnipiac

113. Cleveland State

114. Memphis

115. North Texas

116. La Salle

117. Stetson

118. Northern Kentucky

119. Southern Miss

120. Jacksonville State

121. UC Irvine

122. James Madison

123. Elon

124. Idaho State

125. Charleston

126. UC Davis

127. Montana State

128. Northern Arizona

129. Southern Utah

130. Hawaii

131. Longwood

132. Fairfield

133. Grand Canyon

134. Mercer

135. Bowling Green

136. Saint Mary’s

137. Wyoming

138. Youngstown State

139. Louisiana

140. Akron

141. California Baptist

142. Yale

143. Air Force

144. Columbia

145. Illinois State

146. Nevada

147. Colorado State

148. Rutgers

➜ To say Coquese Washington has big shoes to fill would be a huge understatement. Her task? Replacing a coaching icon in C. Vivian Stringer. Washington is familiar in Big Ten circles, though, after spending 12 seasons at Penn State from 2007-2019, during which time she led the Nittany Lions to three regular-season conference titles. She inherits a Scarlet Knights program fresh off an uncharacteristic 11-20 campaign in 2021-22.

149. Manhattan

150. Lehigh

151. Drake

152. Austin Peay

153. Texas Tech

154. Tennessee Tech

155. Southern California

156. Boston University

157. Vermont

158. South Carolina Upstate

159. Albany

160. American

161. Little Rock

162. Holy Cross

163. Furman

164. California

165. Oklahoma State

166. Syracuse

167. Auburn

168. Penn State

169. Clemson

170. Pittsburgh

171. Wisconsin

172. Washington

173. Illinois

➜ Not quite the worst-ranked Power Five program (only Virginia and TCU are worse), but almost. There’s still nowhere to go but up for Green’s Illini program. The nonconference schedule is extremely favorable with a chance — perhaps — at a 7-0 start going into Illinois’ Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Pittsburgh on Nov. 30. Relevancy in the Big Ten would be a good start after a failed experiment with Nancy Fahey as coach.

174. Western Kentucky

175. Virginia

176. TCU

177. Georgia Southern

178. Appalachian State

179. Oral Roberts

180. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

181. Coastal Carolina

182. Howard

183. Maine

➜ Let’s give some respect to the Black Bears. Great name. Anne Simon — now in her fourth season at Maine — has led the team to 35 wins, two regular-season American East titles and a conference tournament title. The next thing to check off the list? A return trip to the NCAA tourney.

184. Morgan State

185. Wagner

186. SIU Edwardsville

187. Oakland

188. St. Francis Brooklyn

189. UAB

190. Marshall

191. Western Michigan

192. Eastern Illinois

193. Rice

194. Ohio

195. Army

196. Western Illinois

197. Houston Baptist

198. Campbell

199. UC Santa Barbara

200. Abilene Christian

201. Fairleigh Dickinson

202. Tarleton State

203. UC Riverside

204. North Dakota

205. Sam Houston

206. Wofford

207. Utah Valley

208. Texas State

209. Alabama A&M

210. Alabama State

211. Texas El Paso

212. UC San Diego

213. Northern Illinois

214. Florida International

215. Milwaukee

216. San Diego State

217. Norfolk State

218. Mount St. Mary’s

219. Jacksonville

220. Santa Clara

221. Northern Colorado

222. Southeastern Louisiana

223. Niagara

224. Sacramento State

225. Eastern Kentucky

226. Robert Morris

227. McNeese

228. Samford

229. Cincinnati

230. Arkansas State

231. Weber State

232. Cal State Fullerton

233. Georgetown

234. Providence

235. Idaho

236. North Carolina A&T

237. High Point

238. Pennsylvania

239. Northeastern

240. Saint Peter’s

241. St. John’s

242. Saint Joseph’s

243. St. Bonaventure

244. Loyola Marymount

245. Harvard

246. Gardner-Webb

➜ Is this the year for the Runnin’ Bulldogs? The Big South preseason favorites will look to get to the Big Dance for only the second time in team history (2011). Jhessyka Williams returned for her super-senior season to do just that for the program based in Boiling Springs, N.C.

247. North Florida

248. UMass Lowell

249. UT Rio Grande Valley

250. George Washington

251. Wichita State

252. North Alabama

253. Saint Louis

254. Xavier

255. Monmouth

256. Valparaiso

257. East Carolina

258. Fresno State

259. Iona

260. Duquesne

261. Georgia State

262. Coppin State

263. Indiana State

264. UT Martin

265. George Mason

266. William & Mary

267. North Dakota State

268. Tennessee State

269. Utah State

270. Lamar

271. Eastern Washington

272. New Mexico State

273. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

274. Lafayette

275. Grambling

276. Utah Tech

277. Southern

278. Seattle

279. Kennesaw State

280. Eastern Michigan

281. Long Island University

➜ Don’t you dare call them the Blackbirds. The rebranded university — comprised of LIU Post and LIU Brooklyn — now goes by the Sharks nickname for its athletic programs. LIU will visit State Farm Center on Nov. 9 to open the curtain on the Green era in C-U.

282. Miami (Ohio)

283. Texas San Antonio

284. Denver

285. Boise State

286. Navy

287. NJIT

288. Rider

289. Binghamton

290. CSU Northridge

291. Cornell

292. Lipscomb

293. Hofstra

294. UNC Greensboro

295. Omaha

296. South Alabama

297. Central Arkansas

298. Hampton

299. Florida Atlantic

300. Purdue Fort Wayne

301. Pepperdine

302. UNC Asheville

303. Presbyterian

304. Incarnate Word

305. Texas Southern

306. Northwestern State

307. Prairie View A&M

308. Siena

309. Bryant

310. New Hampshire

311. Brown

312. Marist

313. St. Thomas-Minnesota

314. Colgate

315. Evansville

316. Sacred Heart

317. Loyola Maryland

318. East Tennessee State

319. Maryland-Eastern Shore

320. Pacific

321. Cal State Bakersfield

322. Wright State

323. Chattanooga

324. Central Michigan

325. San Jose State

326. St. Francis (Pa.)

327. Southeast Missouri

328. Portland State

329. Canisius

330. Central Connecticut

331. Radford

332. North Carolina Central

333. Hartford

334. Western Carolina

335. UMBC

336. Dartmouth

337. Bethune-Cookman

338. Bellarmine

339. Winthrop

340. New Orleans

341. Mississippi Valley State

342. Chicago State

343. Louisiana-Monroe

344. Bradley

345. South Carolina State

346. Florida A&M

347. Cal Poly

348. Illinois-Chicago

349. Butler

350. Alcorn State

351. Detroit Mercy

352. Nicholls

353. UNC Wilmington

354. Charleston Southern

355. Morehead State

356. Delaware State

357. Texas A&M-Commerce

358. Southern Indiana

➜ The new-look Ohio Valley will feature two programs making their Division I debuts (Lindenwood is the other). Rooting for the Screaming Eagles to fare well in Year 1, because, you know, pretty cool nickname.

359. Lindenwood

360. Queens University

361. Stonehill

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.

Trending Videos