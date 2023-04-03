Dan Hartleb is now the all-time winningest coach in Illinois baseball history after the Illini beat Michigan 11-1 on Sunday afternoon for Hartleb’s 519th win. Here’s a look back at milestone victories during Hartleb’s time in charge of the Illini:

Win No. 1

Illinois 5, South Florida 1

Brian Blomquist threw six shutout innings, Ryan Snowden had a pair of RBI doubles and Hartleb got his first win on March 3, 2006, in Tampa, Fla.

Win No. 100

Illinois 4, Akron 3

Dominic Altobelli’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh started an eventual doubleheader sweep of the Zips on March 14, 2009, in Champaign.

Win No. 200

Illinois 7, Illinois State 5

The Illini rallied from a 5-0 deficit thanks to some stingy bullpen work and three RBI from Willie Argo to beat the Redbirds on April 17, 2012, in Champaign.

Win No. 300

Illinois 17, Northwestern 2

The Illini rattled off 20 hits to complete a three-game sweep of the Wildcats on April 5, 2015, in Champaign, the fifth win in an eventual 27-game win streak.

Win No. 400

Illinois 10, Rutgers 4

Michael Massey hit a grand slam, Ty Weber threw a complete game and the Illini rolled to a series sweep on April 15, 2018, in Champaign.

Win No. 475

Illinois 14, Penn State 8

Hartleb moved past his mentor, Itch Jones, and into second place all-time in wins at Illinois after the Illini hit four home runs on May 22, 2021, in Champaign.

Win No. 500

Illinois 2, Miami (Ohio) 0

Cole Kirschsieper and Ty Rybarczyk combined on a five-hit shutout in the first game of a doubleheader on May 7, 2022, in Champaign.

Win No. 519

Illinois 11, Michigan 1

Jack Wenniger gave up three hits in eight innings on Sunday, the Illini hit four home runs and Hartleb moved past Lee Eilbracht for first place in wins.