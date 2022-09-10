Woo-hoo: Illini 24, Virginia 3
Staff writer Joey Wright's quick take on the Illini's 24-3 win over Virginia on Saturday at Memorial Stadium:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini bounce back in a big way pic.twitter.com/XvdyCAwxAy— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) September 10, 2022
1. Too many turnovers
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema wasn’t happy with the Illini’s four first-half turnovers, telling radio sideline reporter Michael Martin that the team needed to “get it’s (expletive) together” as he left the field at halftime. Those words took hold as the Illini played a clean second half, but three fumbles and an interception in the game’s first 30 minutes gave Illini fans a scare.
"We really had out guys play with a chip on their shoulder this week," Bielema said on postgame radio.
FINAL: Illinois 24, Virginia 3 #Illini pic.twitter.com/iDRkFg6ucr— Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 10, 2022
2. Stifling defense
Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters continues to prove himself as the most valuable member of Bielema staff. Virginia turned its takeaways into just three points as the Illini defense recorded five sacks and held the Cavaliers to just 222 total yards. Further, the Cavaliers were 1-15 on third down conversion attempts and 1-3 on fourth down. Be afraid, Chattanooga.
"I thought those guys had a good week of preparation," Bielema said.
3. Mixed bag on special teams
Welcome to the Big Ten, Matthew Bailey. The freshman defensive back from Moline forced two turnovers, including a fumble as a gunner on the punt that led to a touchdown in the first quarter. As strong as that aspect of the special teams unit looked, Caleb Griffin missed two of his three field goal attempts as the Illini continue to leave points on the table.
Bailey is "one of those kids. He has a special feel about him," Bielema said.
4. Hit the ground running
Turnovers aside, Illinois’ offense amassed 395 yards and was efficient enough to guide the game away from Virginia in the late stages. Chase Brown left the game with an injury in the 3rd quarter but still gained 146 rushing yards, giving him 146 on the season. It’s early, but he’s on pace to break Mikel Leshoure’s single-season rushing record of 1,697 yards.
5. Passing game taking hold
Quarterback Tommy DeVito recovered from throwing an interception on his first pass of the game to tally 196 yards and two touchdowns in 25 attempts. Many of his 17 completions looked like those from a veteran quarterback; the Syracuse transfer was composed in the pocket and made competent throws down the field. The offense goes as Brown does, but a capable passing game is an encouraging sign.