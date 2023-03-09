CARBONDALE — Some surnames circulate through Teutopolis High School’s athletics system more frequently than others.
Such as Niebrugge.
Nine of the 15 players on the Wooden Shoes’ current boys’ basketball roster can trace their family lineage back to individual named Anton Niebrugge. Four of those nine athletes have the last name of “Niebrugge” as well: seniors Brendan and James, and juniors Joseph and Zachary.
James is plenty familiar with the past Teutopolis sports exploits of another Niebrugge. His dad, Kent, was a senior on the 1987-88 Wooden Shoes boys’ basketball squad that reached the Sweet 16 in Class A.
“He played in the super-sectional game when he was a senior. He lost, against St. Elmo, by one,” James Niebrugge said. “I wasn’t letting that one happen.”
Father and son shared an embrace near center court inside the Banterra Center on Monday night after the younger Niebrugge helped this season’s Teutopolis team advanced past the 2A super-sectional round.
James Niebrugge tallied 12 points, including three in the overtime period, of a 42-40 victory versus Pinckneyville that boosted the Wooden Shoes (28-7) to their first state tournament berth since 2007.
They’ll meet DePaul College Prep (21-12) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a 2A state semifinal game at State Farm Center.
The road to a state championship has changed a bit since James’ dad was striving for the goal with his teammates. But the palpable excitement surrounding Teutopolis’ athletic success — on the hardwood and elsewhere — never has wavered.
“They’re all pushing us. They all believe in us,” James Niebrugge said of the Wooden Shoes’ fans, who packed an entire side of Banterra Center on Monday with navy blue and old gold flair. “Having them behind us, pushing us every single day ... is what gets us to where we are now.”
Fifth-year Teutopolis coach Chet Reeder, who was hired away from the same post at Sullivan in 2018, wore the emotions of his program’s super-sectional triumph clear for all to see in the immediate aftermath. At least some of that came from the outpouring of backing Wooden Shoes fans delivered at a venue approximately 126 miles from Teutopolis . Easily the farthest postseason trip to that point for Reeder’s club, which hosted a regional and traveled to nearby Newton, roughly 21 miles, for a sectional.
“These people are just amazing,” Reeder said as tears streamed down his face. “They show up. They show out. They support. They love these kids. And they’re second to none.”
The Wooden Shoes’ faithful lived and died with every made and missed shot their favorite players attempted versus Pinckneyville.
With every officiating decision that went in favor of or against their boys.
They threatened to tear the proverbial roof off Banterra Center once the super-sectional result finally became clear.
“It’s a great achievement. We’ve been striving for this for so long,” James Niebrugge said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been dreaming of going to play at state. We’ve done it in junior high school, but that’s not the same. High school’s a whole different ballgame.”
And that’s an interesting aspect to Teutopolis’ state berth.
For a Wooden Shoes family accustomed to near-constant success across a variety of sports — especially basketball and baseball — it’s somewhat jarring to realize they had been approaching two decades since they were represented at the boys’ basketball state tournament.
“For the past few years, nobody’s believed in us,” James Niebrugge said. “Twitter tweets and all that (saying), ‘It’s a cakewalk. It’s going to be a cakewalk for Pinckneyville.’ But we’re proving it wrong, and it was great to have that.”
“They’ve never stopped believing,” Reeder added. “They knew they could win this game, even though nobody else did. ... I’m so incredibly proud of them.”
Only one Teutopolis boys’ basketball team ever has finished its season as a state champion, that being the 1985-86 outfit in Class A.
Should these Wooden Shoes get past DePaul College Prep and then either Rockridge or Bloomington Central Catholic in Saturday’s 12:45 p.m. state title game, the noise their fans produced Monday night would be dwarfed less than one week later.
Quite possibly heard as far south as their home in Effingham County.
“Yes, we can’t wait to go (to State Farm Center),” Reeder said. “We cannot wait.”