CHAMPAIGN — Jamal Woods hasn’t found it particularly easy to stay on the football field during his time at Illinois.
After playing in 11 of 12 games as a true freshman in 2017, Woods missed 16 games in the following three seasons because of injuries.
That includes four games he didn’t play in during his pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season, which was supposed to be his final season with the Illini.
Despite those setbacks, Woods isn’t wondering “what if” about his Illini tenure.
That’s because the starting defensive tackle announced Tuesday that he’ll return to Champaign-Urbana for a fifth college season.
This extra eligibility opportunity was afforded by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m just going to focus on trying to have a healthy season,” said the 6-foot-2, 275-pound native out of Hueytown, Ala. “Last year, I was so focused on trying to do big things and go to the NFL. This year, I’m not even going to worry about that too much. I’m just going to focus on being healthy and let everything else fall into place.”
A few of Woods’ fellow Illini teammates on the defensive side of the ball have turned their attention to the professional ranks.
Linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler and cornerback Nate Hobbs all have declared for the NFL draft, while lineman Owen Carney Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
All could have returned to Illinois for the 2021 season with new coach Bret Bielema, but opted against doing so.
Woods will stick around with a front four that still is awaiting eligibility decisions from seniors Roderick Perry II, Isaiah Gay and Marc Mondesir.
“Couple guys are going to the draft, (and) that motivates a lot of us,” Woods said. “We’ve got some top prospects that can do some work in the NFL. We’ve just got to buy into the process and just have trust in our brothers that’s on the field with us, and everything will be OK.”
Woods is a four-year contributor at Illinois, playing in 28 games overall, but he contributed four tackles and half a sack during his injury-plagued 2020 season. Woods’ career stat line with the Illini includes 55 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups.
As was the case with previous seniors who announced they’d remain at Illinois for another year, Woods said Bielema left a positive impression during the pair’s discussions.
“He’s a great, I guess you can call him a salesman, because he sold me to come back,” Woods said. “He said, ‘We round up all the guys that we have from last season and bring them into this season, we can take off.’”
The Illini defense permitted nearly 35 points per game in the recently completed season, though late-year injuries and COVID-19 issues led to a thin roster on that side of the ball. Still, Illinois finished last in the Big Ten in total defense and run defense in 2020.
Those woes, however, also led to younger players stepping into starting and primary backup roles. Defensive linemen — like juniors Calvin Avery and Deon Pate, sophomore Bryce Barnes and redshirt freshmen Seth Coleman and Keith Randolph Jr. — took the field in five or more games apiece.
Woods recognizes that his own duties will expand given that reality, especially if any of Perry, Gay and Mondesir decide to move on.
“Motivate them,” Woods said of his goal for interacting with younger teammates. “Got to let them know this is a new coaching staff (but) it doesn’t matter. We’ve still got to go hard. You’re still playing for me. I’m still playing for you. We’re still playing for the ‘I’ that’s on our chest.”
Woods primarily has served as a defensive tackle at Illinois, but his freshman efforts did include time at defensive end. The loss of Carney creates a vacancy at defensive end, and future roster changes could lead to Woods shifting along the line.
“Whatever it’s going to be, I can play all over,” Woods said. “I talked to Coach (Bielema). He told me that I’m still one of those guys that can play in the interior or go to the outside. That’s kind of what I like about my body type because I can do it all. So I’m just going to buy in to what Coach wants me to do and just give him 110 percent.”
Additionally on Tuesday evening, senior defensive back Kendall Smith announced via Twitter that he’ll return for the 2021 season.
The 6-1, 200-pound Bolingbrook native primarily plays on special teams but did see more repetitions on defense in 2020. Smith racked up seven tackles in eight games, including a career-high four on Dec. 5 against Iowa. He’s played in 32 games throughout his Illini career.