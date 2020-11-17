CHAMPAIGN — The early signing period ends Wednesday. Save for any last-minute surprises — and they would be just that — the weeklong process will end with Illinois signing a single prospect in the Class of 2021 after four-star guard Luke Goode sent in his signed National Letter of Intent the first day possible.
Illinois could have added to its 2021 haul Sunday. Then four-star guard TyTy Washington committed to Creighton instead. It was another near-miss for the Illini after guys like Brandon Weston (Seton Hall), David Jones (DePaul), Jordan Nesbitt (Memphis) and Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky) all seriously considered Illinois and then chose a different college basketball destination.
Illinois offered Washington for a reason. Pursued him heavily for the same. The potential departures of Ayo Dosunmu leaving to pursue professional opportunities and Trent Frazier’s graduation (even with a bonus year of eligibility because of COVID-19) has Illini coach Brad Underwood looking at his future backcourt. Even after adding top-50 guards Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller for this season.
“We’d like to find a primary ball handler, and see what that looks like,” Underwood said. “We’re going to continue to prod and look all over the country and all over the world for those guys.”
Washington was essentially Illinois’ last shot to add to its 2021 class in the early signing period. A single signed National Letter of Intent, though, isn’t cause for concern for Underwood. Even if other programs across the Big Ten secured more of their future rosters. That included Michigan State signing all of its sixth-ranked class and Michigan signing the two five-star recruits in its top-ranked class.
While the early period has been fruitful for Illinois, it hasn’t been the end-all, be-all for Underwood and Co.’s recruiting efforts. Dosunmu signed in the early period for the 2018 class. Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins did the same last November for the 2020 class, and now Goode, who fit what Underwood considered a real need as an elite shooting wing, for 2021.
Fruitful, but in smaller doses. The majority of Illinois’ recruiting classes in the Underwood era have been built in the spring. The Class of 2021 is shaping up to be no different, although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has inserted some challenges.
“I feel great about Luke because we know that’s been a concern — shooting and size and toughness,” Underwood said. “His mentality just fits. We’re continuing to beat the paths. I’ve got one of the best staffs in the country in terms of guys getting players, but they’re going to get the guys that fit us. I think COVID has changed the scenario where a lot of kids are going late.
“This recruiting process has been very different than any we’ve seen simply because a lot of kids have not been on campus. Some are trying to wait that process out and go into the spring. I do know that there’s some kids we’ve been involved with for a few years that are going to go in the spring, and that’s OK.”
At the top of the “wait until spring” list, at least for Illinois, is four-star recruit Mac Etienne. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound center, who earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Connecticut in 2019-20 before moving on to Brewster Academy (N.H.), is a consensus top-50 national prospect. The Illini are just one of his more than a dozen high-major offers, but Etienne released a final four on Monday evening that featured Illinois, Marquette, Miami and UCLA.
Illinois has added to its board in the last several months after missing out on some priority recruits. That includes another lead guard option in four-star prospect Wesley Cardet Jr. and three-star forwards like RJ Melendez and Kordell Charles. One more recent target, three-star forward Mustapha Amzil, ended his quick recruitment with a Monday commitment to Dayton.
Cardet is ranked as high as No. 54 in the 2021 class. Melendez and Charles track with Illinois recruiting international prospects playing high school basketball in the United States. Melendez is originally from Puerto Rico and plays at Central Pointe Christian in Kissimmee, Fla. Charles is a Canadian currently playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Illinois’ approach to fill out its 2021 class, though, won’t deviate from the norm the past several seasons. Underwood will remain patient and look for the best fit.
“Right now our approach has been pretty singular — let’s try to sign the guys we know we need and want and fit us,” Underwood said. “Let’s not go out and try to take a reach on somebody or a gamble on somebody to put ourselves in a scholarship situation. We know the transfer waiver will probably pass, so that’s going to open a lot of things up in a lot of different areas as well. It could make for a wild spring.”
Underwood, who’s never too concerned about individual recruiting rankings or team rankings, is even less so now. With just Goode signed and no other players committed, Illinois ranks 11th in the Big Ten and 74th nationally.
“What good does a good ranking do early?” Underwood said. “You’ve got to put them all together at the end. You’ve got to see what the final product is. I think one of the things we’ve tried to do is be specific and not panic.”