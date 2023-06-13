CHAMPAIGN — Olivia Howell’s track success the last three years hasn’t meant much of a break for Illinois’ five-time All-American middle distance runner.
Three straight years competing in the NCAA Outdoor Championships means a track season that runs into early June. Then Howell gets a short break — a week, maybe two — before she starts training for cross-country season.
“I usually take a little bit of time between each season — even between indoor and outdoor (track) — but I do really value the time I have off,” Howell said.
No big plans this month, though. Howell, who wrapped up her track season Saturday night with an eighth-place finish and First Team All-American honors in the 1,500 at the NCAA championships in Austin, Texas, will spend some time with friends and family back home in Solon, Ohio.
Then cross-country training starts. Howell won the NCAA regional last fall and then competed in her fourth NCAA championship. The shift from track — and the markedly shorter 800- and 1,500-meter events — to cross-country means altering her training.
“It’s a lot of base training and building up my endurance with longer workouts,” Howell said. “It’s really finding the rhythm of cross-country and the races I’ll be running during the season. ... Getting right back to it and putting in the work so I have a successful cross season.”
Howell’s summer training regimen for cross-country is unique. This will be her fourth year as a counselor at Northeast Ohio Cross-Country Camp — the same camp she attended as a high school athlete. Working with and training with younger athletes helps Howell shift gears to long distance running.
“Helping them out with their running and helping them find their love of running connects me back to the reason why I enjoy it so much,” Howell said. “That just really prepares me for everything that happens throughout the cross-country season. It just brings me a lot of joy when a young runner finds their love for the sport.
“I definitely find favor in track, but I really value cross in the sense of teamwork and the different atmosphere it has. I do like shifting between track and cross-country because they both have different aspects I value.”
The upcoming cross-country season will be the start of Howell’s final year at Illinois. Track season will follow, and there’s still some unfinished business for the decorated Illini runner. While she’ll be the reigning NCAA indoor champion in the mile, this past weekend’s NCAA Outdoor Championships didn’t deliver the outcome Howell wanted.
Howell went out fast after North Carolina State’s Katelyn Tuohy and ran in second place for the first two laps. She faltered in the third lap before a final kick down the homestretch of the bell lap got her to eighth place and First Team All-American honors.
“Not the outcome I wanted, but I’m still excited I improved from last year and didn’t come back empty-handed,” Howell said. She placed ninth in the 1,500 in 2022 and 10th in 2021. “I suspected (Tuohy) would take it out early. I just didn’t know how the rest of the field would play out. I could have gone two ways with how I responded to Tuohy going out and the rest of the people staying back. There’s definitely different choices I could have made during the race.”
Howell has already left her mark on the Illinois record book in her time in Champaign. Continuing to bolster the program and her own legacy is first and foremost in her mind for her final year. That more of her Illini teammates competed in Austin than in previous NCAA Outdoor Championships was a good first step.
“It got me excited for the years to come and how the numbers will keep increasing and the level of performances at the meet will keep increasing,” Howell said. “(New coach Petros Kyprianou) brought a lot of encouragement and a winner’s mindset and belief in the athletes who might not have had belief in themselves to be in the national meet otherwise.”