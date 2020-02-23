Roll call
A look at the locals wrestlers who earned a top-six finish Saturday at the state meet:
CLASS 1A
106, sixth place — Reef Pacot (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
113, champion — Gage Reed (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).
113, runner-up — Tavius Hosley (Soph., Unity).
126, third place — Ben Gavel (Jr., Unity).
126, sixth place — Coby Windle (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington).
132, fifth place — Austin McConaha (Sr., Monticello).
138, fourth place — Owen Gulley (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).
138, sixth place — Ethan O’Linc (Sr., Monticello).
145, sixth place — Corbin Moser (Sr., Prairie Central).
152, sixth place — JD Sexton (Sr., St. Thomas More).
160, third place — Pate Eastin (Jr., Unity).
160, fourth place — Ty Baxter (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).
160, fifth place —Makail Stanley (Sr., Argenta-Oreana).
170, champion — Logan Deacetis (Jr., Prairie Central).
182, third place — Micah Downs (Sr., Unity).
195, runner-up — Brandon Hoselton (Jr., Prairie Central).
195, fourth place — Cade Scott (Sr., Unity).
220, sixth place — Josh Woodrey (Jr., Prairie Central).
285, champion — Hayden Copass (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
285, fifth place — Logan Wilson (Sr., Unity).
CLASS 2A
120, sixth place — Carter Hall (Soph., Champaign Central).
220, fifth place — Daniel Renshaw (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).