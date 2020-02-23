Listen to this article

Roll call

A look at the locals wrestlers who earned a top-six finish Saturday at the state meet:

CLASS 1A

106, sixth place — Reef Pacot (Fr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

113, champion — Gage Reed (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork).

113, runner-up — Tavius Hosley (Soph., Unity).

126, third place — Ben Gavel (Jr., Unity).

126, sixth place — Coby Windle (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington).

132, fifth place — Austin McConaha (Sr., Monticello).

138, fourth place — Owen Gulley (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).

138, sixth place — Ethan O’Linc (Sr., Monticello).

145, sixth place — Corbin Moser (Sr., Prairie Central).

152, sixth place — JD Sexton (Sr., St. Thomas More).

160, third place — Pate Eastin (Jr., Unity).

160, fourth place — Ty Baxter (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley).

160, fifth place —Makail Stanley (Sr., Argenta-Oreana).

170, champion — Logan Deacetis (Jr., Prairie Central).

182, third place — Micah Downs (Sr., Unity).

195, runner-up — Brandon Hoselton (Jr., Prairie Central).

195, fourth place — Cade Scott (Sr., Unity).

220, sixth place — Josh Woodrey (Jr., Prairie Central).

285, champion — Hayden Copass (Jr., Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm).

285, fifth place — Logan Wilson (Sr., Unity).

CLASS 2A

120, sixth place — Carter Hall (Soph., Champaign Central).

220, fifth place — Daniel Renshaw (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour).

