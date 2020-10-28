Wednesday’s IHSA Board of Directors special meeting was widely talked about because of the group’s decision on basketball.
Specifically, deciding to start it as scheduled on Nov. 16 despite pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state departments about playing the sport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that meeting addressed more than one sport.
Boys’ swimming and diving, competitive cheer, competitive dance, bowling and girls’ gymnastics all will go on as planned, the board determined. Practices can begin Nov. 16, and competition will end Feb. 13.
Then there’s wrestling.
“My thought all along, all school year long, was just that it was going to be canceled this season,” Monticello wrestling coach Andy Moore said.
“As these (COVID-19) cases grew in Illinois, I really felt they would cancel it for the year,” Champaign Central grappling leader Merle Ingersoll added.
The IHSA board had a surprise in store for Moore, Ingersoll and others following their train of thought.
That being a postponed — not canceled — season for this school year.
The board decided to shift the campaign from its planned Nov. 16-Feb. 13 timeline to the IHSA’s one-year summer season of April 19-June 26.
This decision fell in line with a September proposal to the IHSA from some of the state’s wrestling coaches and officials.
Among those who filed the request for a schedule change were Nate Kessen, president-elect of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Mahomet-Seymour wrestling coach Rob Ledin is a past president of the organization, so he was clued into what might come from Wednesday’s IHSA board meeting on the wrestling front.
“We did a survey through the IWCOA to get a feeling what people were thinking,” Ledin said. “Our thought initially was, of course, we’d like to keep the season where it’s at if we can make it work out. It was pretty evident with the science (that wouldn’t happen).
“Knowing we were a high-risk sport (by Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines), we thought, OK, let’s move this thing to the furthest point we can.”
Under IDPH rules, wrestlers currently can’t participate in more than non-contact practices.
Instead of worrying about whether or not that will change in less than a month, grapplers both locally and statewide appear to have an increased chance at claiming a competitive season.
“Everybody on the planet knew (COVID-19) wasn’t going to go away by November,” Ledin said. “I kind of knew we were headed this direction, so it did not surprise me. In fact, I was hopeful that, for the safety of our kids, that we get an opportunity to have a season and make it as safe as possible for them.”
Moore expressed a mix of happiness and frustration about the IHSA board’s announcement.
“It’s kind of aggravating up until now that there wasn’t a clear-cut decision made. ... I wish they could communicate a little bit better between the governor’s office and the IHSA to come up with common ground instead of leaving everyone hanging,” Moore said. “But the IHSA had, in my opinion, two paths: They could’ve canceled it altogether for the whole year or delayed it if there’s any hope of us having a season, and that’s what they did. So that was absolutely a nice opportunity to have, so there’s still a little bit of hope for a season.”
Ingersoll was going to approach his team’s post-Wednesday reality the same way no matter the IHSA board’s choice.
“I just really decided to do my best to prepare for a season but (also) was willing to just roll with the punches,” Ingersoll said. “It could be just a year of doing whatever you can to try to make it fun and ... not feel sorry for ourselves.”
There are potential conflicts for wrestlers to contend with in this revised timeline.
Wrestling now syncs up with other summer 2021 ventures — baseball, tennis and track and field for boys; softball, soccer and track for girls.
“That’ll make kids choose between sports, and that will be tough,” Ingersoll said. “To put them all in the same season is going to make it kind of hard.”
This altered wrestling schedule also crosses paths with what’d usually be the independent offseason Greco-Roman and freestyle circuits.
And then there’s the question of any state wrestling being conducted, especially considering no IHSA-sponsored fall sports state events occurred this year.
Ledin feels the dual-team state meet is “definitely a goodbye” but isn’t ruling out an adjusted individual state series.
“Maybe single A will be at this particular site and double A at this site and triple A at that particular site,” said Ledin, referencing IHSA classes. “Maybe by doing that you are cutting down your contact tracing, not throwing them all in one area.”
Moore said his athletes could get along without any state hardware to shoot for.
“Just knowing how things are going,” Moore said, “if we can get some mat time — if the seniors can have a little bit of opportunity to have a season — that would be pretty rewarding.”