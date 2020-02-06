IHSA wrestling regional meets will commence Saturday morning across the state, the first of three portions in the high school grappling postseason. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS breaks down all of the regionals involving local programs (weights listed are from 2018-19 season):
CLASS 1A
St. Joseph-Ogden Regional (feeds into Olympia Sectional)
Local teams: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Clinton, Hoopeston Area, Judah Christian, LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Returning local regional champions: Gage Reed (Jr., Oakwood/Salt Fork, 113); JD Sexton (Sr., St. Thomas More, 152); Ty Baxter (Jr., LeRoy/Tri-Valley, 152); Jacob Akins (Sr., BHRAAP, 160); Brett Reeves (Sr., Clinton, 195); Dawson Pruitt (Sr., Westville/G-RF, 220); Caide Borden (Sr., O/SF, 285).
Dwight Regional (feeds into Olympia Sectional)
Local teams: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Prairie Central, Ridgeview/Lexington.
Returning local regional champions: Prairie Central (team); Billy Tay (Jr., Ridgeview/Lexington, 106); Cole Maxey (Sr., GCMS/Fisher, 126); Corbin Moser (Sr., Prairie Central, 145); Logan Deacetis (Jr., Prairie Central, 160); Brandon Hoselton (Jr., Prairie Central, 195); Josh Woodrey (Jr., Prairie Central, 220).
Robinson Regional (feeds into Vandalia Sectional)
Local teams: Monticello, Unity.
Returning local regional champions: Monticello (team); Tavius Hosley (Soph., Unity, 106); Ben Gavel (Jr., Unity, 126); Ethan O’Linc (Sr., Monticello, 132); Pate Eastin (Jr., Unity, 145); Grant Albaugh (Soph., Unity, 170); Cade Scott (Sr., Unity, 182); Micah Downs (Sr., Unity, 182); Matt Kerr (Sr., Monticello, 195).
What they’re saying: “Our lineup is looking tough heading into regionals and getting some key guys back from injury just in time for the postseason. We are excited for the postseason and ready to build off what we did last postseason and the regular season this year. Ben Gavel is 40-2, his two losses coming to bigger schools in Washington and DeKalb. My murderer’s row (at heavier weights) is looking good with some young guys stepping up, too.” — Rockets coach Logan Patton
Jacksonville School for the Deaf Regional (feeds into Vandalia Sectional)
Local team: Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth.
Returning local regional champions: None.
Class 2A
Mahomet-Seymour Regional (feeds into Mascoutah Sectional)
Local teams: Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana.
Returning local regional champions: Mahomet-Seymour (team); Cajuan Johnson (Soph., Centennial, 106); Carter Hall (Soph., Central, 113); DeLeon Rice (Sr., Central, 120); Chance Decker (Sr., Mahomet-Seymour, 138); Dalton Hall (Sr., Central, 160); Traeton Woods (Sr., Urbana, 182); Daniel Renshaw (Jr., Mahomet-Seymour, 195).
What they’re saying: “The M-S Regional is going to be a tough tournament. With the addition of Bloomington, Normal West and Morton, there will be good wrestlers in all weight classes. Bloomington, Normal West and M-S will have many solid wrestlers competing for the team title. Centennial has a very young lineup with five freshmen and two other first-year kids wrestling Saturday. Senior Roger Edwards and junior Cam McMullen have wrestled very well in tournaments this year.” — Chargers coach Ed Mears