CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema’s college football coaching career began in 1994 when he became a graduate assistant under Iowa’s Hayden Fry.
Bielema entered the profession via his alma mater after efforts to play in the NFL and Arena Football League didn’t pan out.
Fast forward to 2012. Tenarius “Tank” Wright is finishing up his college playing days as an Arkansas linebacker and defensive end.
Wright signs as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tries out with the Kansas City Chiefs in a rookie mini-camp.
Suits up with the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes before a broken right foot sidelines him.
Wright returns to Arkansas to rehabilitate for a desired second try in the NFL. But he also begins interning on the Razorbacks’ coaching staff.
This culminates in Wright, prior to Arkansas’ 2014 season, having a decision to make.
“So I ended up getting the opportunity to be full-time under Coach B, and I didn’t turn it down,” Wright said. “I turned down the NFL, but I did not turn down the opportunity impact young men’s lives in the weight room.”
Wright became the Razorbacks’ assistant strength and conditioning coach in Bielema’s second year running the Arkansas football program, staying in that role through 2017 — the year Bielema was fired.
On Sunday, Bielema rekindled the working relationship by tabbing Wright as Illinois’ new strength and conditioning leader.
“I’m very passionate, (Bielema is) very passionate and when you see the love that he displays, and when you combine it with the love I’m going to display for our guys downstairs in the weight room, I wouldn’t want to work for anybody else,” Wright said Monday. “Coach B, he gave me my first opportunity as an intern, and now I have my first opportunity at directing my own program here in the weight room. I know for a fact I will not let him down, and I will not let the Illini Nation down.”
Wright was Army’s defensive line coach during the 2020 season and Michigan’s associate director of football strength and conditioning in 2018 and 2019.
His nickname seems fitting for someone who lives in the weight room.
“Tank really comes from football, just being able to drop my head on guys — bad technique but fearless warrior,” Wright said. “Screaming the name Tenarius is something a coach does not want to do, so (they) gave me the name Tank. It stuck with me ever since I was 5, 6 (years old), playing ball.”
And that concept of living in one’s place of work isn’t such an exaggeration for Wright, considering he and wife Ashley had their wedding ceremony in a weight room.
“What led me to football and led me to strength and conditioning was the toughness, the grit, the grind, the ability to not be the best looking person but you can be the meanest and the most dominating person on the football field,” Wright said. “The weight room, the one thing that led me to that was giving my passion to see young men grow, see them become something they thought they would never become.”
Wright replaces Lou Hernandez, who returned to Illinois ahead of the 2019 season after overseeing Illini football strength and conditioning between 2005 and 2011.
“I know for a fact if I continue to talk with (Illinois) alumni, if I continue to talk with people who have a true heart for this program, I’m going to learn everything I need to learn,” Wright said. “I know that there’s a group of guys that are hungry at home right now, waiting to get back, itching to get back into this weight room.”
Wright said his one year at West Point isn’t going to cause his strength and conditioning regimen to become more militaristic. But he added that working under Jeff Monken, a Peoria native whose name was thrown about when the Illini sought a new coach, instilled a “don’t-flinch mentality” into his work.
And Wright is bringing a catchphrase to his new employer as well: ’Bout Dat Action.
“It’s a phrase I use that really means talk is cheap,” Wright said. “I want to coach guys, captivate them, motivate them, give them physical stimulus, give them visual stimulus. ... This is going to be a place where we grind to make each other better as athletes.”
Wright became Bielema’s third hire since Bielema took over the Illini on Dec. 19. Tony Petersen and Bart Miller were hired as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively, last week.
And Bielema further added to his staff Monday with the announcement of Mark Taurisani as chief of staff.
Taurisani served under Bielema in each of Bielema’s previous 12 years as a college head coach. The two worked together at Wisconsin between 2006 and 2012 and at Arkansas between 2013 and 2017, with Taurisani holding the director of football operations title across nine of those seasons.
Taurisani most recently spent the last three years as Michigan football’s director of operations. According to a press release, Taurisani “will oversee much of the administrative aspects of the football program along with the day-to-day needs of Bielema and the football program.”
He won’t, however, be directly replacing Tim Knox, who has been Illini football’s director of operations between 2012 and 2020 and is remaining on Illinois’ staff.
“I’m excited to join Coach Bielema’s staff and help build a championship program the alumni and fan base will be proud of,” Taurisani said in a statement. “Coach Bielema’s passion for the state of Illinois and his track record of developing young men on and off the field is a perfect fit for Illini football. I’m also looking forward to the opportunity of working alongside Tim Knox, who is highly regarded as one of the best in the business. Together, we aim to improve all aspects of the football program.”