Ella Wrobel got a taste of what it is like for her parents during her matches last week at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Wrobel landed tickets to the Final Four to watch her future team, Wisconsin, face Louisville in the national semifinals. The Plainfield North senior and future Badger quickly realized she would much rather play on the court than watch from the stands.
“We had seats that were pretty high up, but I liked that view,” Wrobel said. “It was just amazing to watch. I was so stressed out the whole time. I now know how our parents feel when they watch our games. It was insane. I never doubted them for a second.”
Wisconsin beat then-undefeated Louisville in five sets in the Final Four last Thursday night and followed that up with a five-set victory against Big Ten rivals Nebraska this past Saturday night to claim the first national championship in program history after runner-up finishes in 2000, 2013 and 2019.
Wrobel was back home for the Badgers’ NCAA championship victory. Six months from now, she’ll be in Madison, Wis., starting her college career and doing so as the reigning News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-4 outside hitter — the No. 11 player nationally in the Class of 2022 — finished her senior season with 483 kills, 220 digs, 57 aces and 39 blocks in helping Plainfield North go 32-7 and win a Class 4A regional title before losing to eventual state champion Metea Valley in the sectional finals.
“She’s put all the work in,” Plainfield North coach Matt Slechta said. “She rarely takes days off in the gym, whether it’s lifting or whether it’s just trying to get better at individual skills. She’s done everything she could these last four or five years to put herself in the position she’s at now.”
That’s in position to follow several former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year winners to Wisconsin. The Badgers had a run of four winners in five years with Lauren Carlini (West Aurora, 2012), Molly Haggerty (Wheaton St. Francis, 2014-15) and Dana Rettke (Riverside-Brookfield, 2016). Rettke just finished her Wisconsin career with a national title playing alongside Lauren Barnes and Grace Loberg, who were also N-G all-state players.
“Growing up playing at Sports Performance, I was in the gym with people like Molly Haggerty and Tiffany Clark (another N-G all-stater),” Wrobel said. “Their careers were amazing. I look up to all of them.”
Wrobel committed to Wisconsin in June 2020. She didn’t get a chance to take her official visit until this fall. What she experienced in Madison only reinforced her decision to play for the Badgers.
“This year, I got to take my official visit and fell in love with it more,” Wrobel continued. “I got to sit on the bench during warmups and meet the whole team. I’ve been to campus a lot of times. The environment in the Field House when there’s a match and it’s game day, it’s insane. It’s indescribable.”
Facing some tough decisions
Wrobel’s choice of Wisconsin — a choice to play in the best conference in the country — meant making a difficult decision during her junior season at Plainfield North. The delayed high school season because of the COVID-19 pandemic meant it overlapped with the club season.
Wrobel ultimately decided to sit out her junior year of high school volleyball and focus on club. That was the only way she could take a crack at two major goals — a national championship with Sports Performance and making the U.S. junior national team.
“It was so weird,” Wrobel said. “I went to as many games as I could, but it was really weird to sit on the bench and watch. ... I feel like it was really my (club) team’s decision. We just thought if there was no state series for school and we were able to get the best amount of training we could, it would help us not only in club this year but it would help us in the school season.”
Slechta understood Wrobel’s dilemma this past spring. Would he have liked to have her on the court for Plainfield North? Yes. Did he realize to reach the level of volleyball she wanted it was the best choice? Also, yes.
“I know it was a really tough decision for her to make,” Slechta said. “As a coach and knowing where she wants to go, I fully understood. I wasn’t holding her back on any decisions she wanted to make and supported every decision she made. Her goal was to make the youth national team. It kind of showed it was the right decision for her to make to do what she needed to do to better herself.”
Wrobel’s club team finished as national runners-up last season. And she was named an alternate to the U.S. U18 national team this past summer. Not quite what she wanted, but experiences that will help her moving forward in her volleyball career.
Blossoming as a senior
Wrobel also got to finish her high school career with her Plainfield North teammates. A young Tigers team that certainly benefited from her veteran presence and leadership.
“We had a very successful season just because of the way she was able to bring the team together,” Slechta said. “When she was young, she knew she had seniors over her that were going to help her out both on the court and off the court. She’s always been a very competitive player. This year, her competitiveness kind of fed into the other kids. She was able to help her teammates more this year by keeping them composed under pressure. At times, she was the only senior on the court. She’d been in those tough matches. Her composure on the court really helped calm them down a lot.”
Wrobel said she wasn’t shy as a freshman playing on a veteran Plainfield North team in 2018, but she wasn’t all that vocal on the court. She didn’t have to be because of the seniors on the team.
Fast forward three seasons, and Wrobel understood this year’s talented and athletic, but young, team needed her to fill that leadership role.
“It was really important for me to be not like the backbone, but make sure I was doing my job so it took stress off everyone else,” Wrobel said. “My senior year, I gained more responsibility and leadership on the court and off the court. I was able to gain more trust in my teammates and really be the leader on the court.”
Wrobel will take another crack at a club national championship this year with Sports Performance — practices started for that just a couple weeks after the end of the high school season — and then she’ll be on her way to Wisconsin. The Badgers lose several players from their national championship team, and Wrobel could find herself in the mix at outside hitter along with Julia Orzol and Jade Demps.
“I think she’s ready to go,” Slechta said. “She’s had her sights set pretty high. With them making the national finals, it’s another goal for her to get there her entire four years. I think she’s ready to go and ready to fight for a spot to start right away.
“It’s just doing the same thing she’s been doing throughout her high school career. They do run a very competitive program watching them train and watching the way they are in matches. I think she comes from a good background through high school and club to where she’s ready to compete every single day, and that will not faze her at all.”