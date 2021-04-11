CHAMPAIGN — It wasn’t exactly a basketball blackout.
Brad Underwood did watch a couple of women’s NCAA tournament games. The Illinois coach also tuned in to this past Monday’s men’s national championship game between Baylor and Gonzaga
Not to mention a transfer portal bursting at the seams that needed his attention with roster spots to fill ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Otherwise, though, Underwood tried to create a little distance from the end of Illinois’ season.
Like his 2016 Stephen F. Austin team that lost on a last second tip-in to Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Underwood hasn’t been in the right frame of mind to watch the Illini’s similar loss to Loyola Chicago.
Perhaps even less apt, as any loss stings when you’re a competitor, but the circumstances surrounding what turned out to be Illinois’ final game were different than what the Lumberjacks faced five years prior. The Illini were a No. 1 seed with legitimate national-title aspirations.
“I haven’t watched it yet,” Underwood said last week. “I haven’t had the stomach to do that, to be very honest. … I usually don’t watch right away. This one stings. I’m not lying.
“But, man, we can’t discredit or take away from all the positives of the year. That’s what I keep going back to. We were a one seed. We were as good as any team in the country. I believe that. That’s what makes March Madness, madness. It’s the abruptness of the end, and that stings and that hurts. It’s not something to take lightly.”
Underwood spent the last couple weeks trying to process the “why” of Illinois’ loss to the Ramblers. The Illini lost the edge they had played with and used to win 15 of their previous 16 games and were “emotionally flat” in the words of their coach.
Underwood openly questioned if moving immediately from winning the Big Ten tournament title into a 24-hour NCAA tournament quarantine gave his team time to celebrate and recalibrate before trying to make another tourney run.
“That’s not to discredit anything — anything — Loyola did,” Underwood said. “They were terrific. We just didn’t have it. I don’t know why it was a different experience.”
That’s the question that will linger until the reset button is officially hit with the start of the 2021-22 season. It will be Underwood’s fifth at Illinois and perhaps one of his most pivotal.
Year five for previous Illinois coaches is a mixed bag.
John Groce was fired after a fourth straight missed NCAA tournament. Bruce Weber’s fifth team also missed the NCAA tournament, the beginning of an up-and-down finish to his tenure in Champaign. Bill Self and Lon Kruger never even made it to year five before taking other jobs, and Lou Henson was just reaching the tipping point where Illinois basketball became Illinois basketball.
Underwood’s fifth season will be one of change.
The face of the program the last three seasons, Ayo Dosunmu, is gone, and he’s not alone. Adam Miller entered the transfer portal, Giorgi Bezhanishvili is leaving to pursue a professional career, Trent Frazier will explore his pro options while maintaining the possibility he returns and Kofi Cockburn could well do the same. Not to mention what decision Da’Monte Williams makes with his bonus year of eligibility.
A real scenario exists where Illinois enters the 2021-22 season without six players from what was essentially an eight-man rotation. Andre Curbelo and Jacob Grandison would be the Illini’s “veteran” core.
The last two seasons — the result of the rebuilding process in the previous two — has Underwood feeling optimistic about where his program stands. Maintaining the level of play that led to a Big Ten tournament title, a No. 2 ranking in the season’s final Associated Press Top 25 poll and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament is now the challenge.
“We’ve got more wins in the last two years than any team in the Big Ten,” he said. “I think that speaks volumes to the commitment of our staff — their ability not just to recruit, but to coach and develop players in a league that has been arguably the two best years in the history of the Big Ten. I feel great about all of that and where we’re at. I feel great about the future.”
But that doesn’t mean Underwood isn’t also about to undertake an offseason project unlike any in his time as a Division I head coach — or his three decades in the business. He’s spent the last couple weeks perusing the transfer portal and thinking through how to reform Illinois’ recruiting process. A one-time free transfer, which the NCAA has yet to approve but everyone believes they will, changes the roster-building calculus.
“I’ve got to figure it out for me because I’ve done it a certain way for so long,” Underwood said. “I’ve been set in some philosophical things. Just trying to play it out. I’ve had conversations with other people both in and out of the game just trying to really kind of grasp it. I’m not saying I’ve got it all figured out yet, but I think I have a better idea of how I want to tackle this.”
Underwood can at least tap back into his experience as a junior-college coach as a refresher on how to rebuild a roster more regularly. The option to build with freshman and develop them — his clear preference — won’t disappear completely. That said, the annually growing transfer market coupled with players leaving early to take a stab at a professional career means flexibility could be necessary in everything from roster construction to decisions on scheme and style of play.
“I think you’ve got to decide maybe if you want to be a little more flexible in your style of play and being able to adapt and change if your team is a little bit different,” Underwood said. “We’re still trying very hard to find the right pieces that fit us so we don’t have to make a lot of those adjustments. … We get involved looking at guys who come from certain programs, where we think their system is similar to ours or close.”
The how of Underwood’s approach to maintaining Illinois as nationally relevant basketball program is obviously changing. The restrictions on recruiting still in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic don’t help.
The who isn’t. The right fit has always been Underwood’s underlying want when building his team. He knows after seeing a player three or four times whether he’s good enough basketball wise. It’s everything else — how he handles coaching, how he works with his teammates, how he responds to adversity — that takes more time to find out.
Time Underwood and his coaching staff won’t stop spending.
“All those are the intangible pieces, and that’s what is real hard to watch on film,” Underwood said. “Everything’s 100 phone calls and figuring out that piece. The ‘everyday guys’ mentality is the one thing that’s not going away. We’ve got to try to hit a home run with that.”