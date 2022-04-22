CHAMPAIGN — The only real challenge for the Illinois defense this spring was figuring out who might fill the roles vacated by Kerby Joseph, Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay.
That’s the benefit of this being the second spring for the majority of the defense in coordinator Ryan Walters’ system. They’re past the feel-it-out learning stage.
Handling the bare minimum of their responsibilities isn’t enough anymore.
The bar is higher.
“The amount of mental errors you get in practice are way down compared to a year ago,” Walters said. “I think everybody’s understanding of situational football is also higher. Now, instead of focusing in on their assignment solely, they’re reacting off of what the offense is doing. ... That’s what comes with year two in a scheme.”
The first-string defense didn’t have all that many opportunities to shine during Thursday night’s spring game at Memorial Stadium other than Kendall Smith’s interception off backup quarterback Ryan Johnson, but the personnel questions were mostly answered.
Smith has taken hold of the third safety spot after returning starters Sydney Brown and Quan Martin. Seth Coleman and Ezekiel Holmes occupied the outside linebacker spots, and Coleman led the first team defense with seven tackles Thursday night.
Outside of Keith Randolph Jr. not being available on the defensive line — and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate Bryce Barnes in his spot — the rest of the top first team defensive starters were as expected.
All were familiar with their positional responsibilities. Even if they were more involved than last fall.
“We know what we’re doing,” Smith said. “We’ve heard these calls. We’ve seen these calls. It’s not a matter of, ‘Oh, where am I supposed be or what am I supposed to do?’ We can focus on playing fast. Get to your assignment fast and do your job.”
While there were few surprises on the personnel front for the first string, the scheme was familiar, too. Walters shifted between two- and three-man defensive fronts with a corresponding number of defensive backs. He also said he wouldn’t get too “exotic” on third down or throw a bunch of surprises at first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., but there was no reason to disguise the defense this spring.
“You get more into the playbook now than you did a year ago,” Walters said. “The game is up. Everybody knows what we’re doing defensively. It’s not too much change from a year ago.”
Walters emphasized pre-snap communication and situational execution of the play call given down and distance and what the offense showed. Most of his attention, though, was on the first-team backups and the second and third stringers. How they communicated. How they responded in live action snaps.
Freshman cornerback Tyler Strain read a first-quarter bubble screen from Tommy DeVito to Isaiah Williams and blew up the play behind the line of scrimmage. Former walk-on linebacker Isaac Darkangelo got significant first-team reps and finished with six tackles. And veteran nose tackle Calvin Avery made sure everyone knew he got a stop in the backfield by yelling out “Sack! Sack!” after getting his hands on Johnson.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema also praised young defensive backs and young defensive linemen after Thursday’s spring game. Freshman safety Prince Green led the Blue Team with eight tackles, and Kionte Curry, who’s moved from cornerback to safety, finished with five.
“(Curry) has taken advantage,” Bielema said. “He’s an active kid in practices. There was one practice he got his hands on like four balls in one period. A guy like (freshman defensive lineman) Sed McConnell, has been, in my opinion the last two to three weeks, every practice you see him improve. (Converted offensive lineman) Evan Kirts is a guy that has been one of the best blessings or surprises — whatever category you want to put him in.”
The way the defense played Thursday night, Bielema said, was also a reflection of Walters. The Illini defensive coordinator might be soft spoken in general, but he has an edge when he’s on the sideline.
“When you have a great coach like that it makes the players play hard for him,” junior linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. said. “I know at one point (last season) he was in the (press) box, but him coming down (to the sideline) changed the game for us. There’s a great dialogue. It’s great to have him down there, and he sees things differently at that level.”