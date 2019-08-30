Contributor Troy Gentle catches us up on what members of The News-Gazette’s 1994 All-Area first team are doing these days:
OFFENSE
E— Brandon Irwin, Rantoul — Lives in Milton, Fla. He is the marketing director for Hometown Contractors in Milton.
E — Eric Tempel, Unity — Lives in Pesotum. He is employed at A&R Mechanical in Urbana.
OL — Ryan Buss, St. Joseph-Ogden — Lives in Fort Wayne, Ind. He is a doctor specializing in diagnostic radiology with Summit Radiology.
OL — Clint Hillard, LeRoy — Lives in Bloomington.
OL — Travis Bowlby, Cerro Gordo — Lives in Chicago. He is self-employed as an art director/consultant.
OL — Brian Scott, Urbana — Lives in Tolono. He is a master trooper with the Illinois State Police.
OL — Owen Buss, Centennial — Unknown
QB — Brad Odgers, Watseka — Lives in Greenwood, Ind. He is a sales specialist with Novo Nordisk in Indianapolis.
RB — Terrayel Cartmill, Centennial — Lives in Atlanta, Ga. He is a building engineer with Hines Real Estate in Snellville, Ga.
RB — Cecil Severado Jr., Georgetown-Ridge Farm — Lives in St. Peters, Mo. He is an audit manager in the Financial Crimes Department for Wells Fargo in St. Louis.
RB — Tyson Coleman, Danville — Lives in Normal.
K — D.J. Wells, Paxton-Buckley-Loda — Lives in Paxton.
DEFENSE
DL —Brandon Branson, Mahomet-Seymour — Lives in Mahomet.
DL — Corey Grohler, Paxton-Buckley-Loda — Lives in Buckley.
DL — Mike Willard, Mahomet-Seymour — Lives in Dewey.
DL — Alex Partenheimer, Heritage — Lives in Urbana. He is a route sales representative with Nestle.
LB – Adam Norton, Rossville-Alvin — Lives in Rossville. He is a manager in requirements planning with Hyster-Yale Group in Danville.
LB — Lucas Marrs, St. Joseph-Ogden — Lives in Fishers, Ind. He is a dentist with Castleton General and Implant Dentistry in Indianapolis.
LB — Fred Wakefield, Tuscola — Lives in Phoenix. He is the West Coast director of development and donor relations for the University of Illinois athletic department.
LB — Ryan Taylor, Jamaica — Lives in Sidell. He is a district grounds worker in the Salt Fork school district.
DB — Lenny Willis, Centennial — Lives in St. Petersburg, Fla. He is an acquisition associate with EquityPro in Tampa.
DB — Tracey Pettigrew, Urbana — Lives in Champaign. He is the director of operations for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
DB — Anthony Austin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm — Lives in Georgetown.
P — Jake Strader, Danville — Lives in Libertyville. He is the director of business development at Data Dimensions in Libertyville.