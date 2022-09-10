CHAMPAIGN —Bret Bielema’s method of motivation was clear this week leading into Saturday’s game against Virginia.
The Illinois coach chose to play the highlights of last year’s game against the Cavaliers on essentially every TV in the team’s Smith Center locker room.
The problem? Nearly every positive play was one the Illini would have rather left behind in Charlottesville, Va. Mostly because they almost exclusively belonged to Virginia. Bielema went as far to make sure he had the Cavaliers dancing and celebrating on the Scott Stadium sideline in the fourth quarter on a loop.
“That had stuck in my mind,” Bielema said. “I had taken that mental picture, and I couldn’t shake it. … Respect is a big thing in my life. I don’t have to like you, but I probably respect you if you deserve it. I want this program to be respected, and hopefully (Saturday) was a step in the right direction.”
That’s why Bielema put a halt to his team doing the same in the closing minute against Virginia on Saturday. Illinois had its redemption with a 24-3 victory in front of an announced crowd of 33,669 at Memorial Stadium after last year’s blowout loss, and Bielema didn’t want to see the same type of celebrating on his sideline until the clock hit all zeros.
“I quickly got on the headset and put a cease and desist order on that one,” Bielema said.
The Illini (2-1) had reason to celebrate, though. Saturday’s victory couldn’t have been more different from the 42-14 thumping Virginia laid on Illinois last September. Turning the tables on the Cavaliers (1-1) helped erase some of those bitter memories of a long trip back to Champaign.
“That was such a terrible game,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “This was a revenge game for us just knowing what they did.”
“Last year, give a lot of credit to Virginia,” Illinois tight end Michael Marchese said. “They waxed us. It was just a mentality in the practices we had this week that made us mentally locked in to go out and get the win. I don’t know what’s different. I think we’re a really talented team that can win football games. We’re very capable of doing that week in and week out.”
What was clearly different Saturday compared to last year’s game was Illinois’ defensive effort. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong shredded the Illini defense a year ago — throwing for five touchdowns and topping 400 passing yards.
Armstrong was significantly less effective Saturday, and he wasn’t the only one. Virginia managed just 222 yards of total offense — and just 42 rushing yards — as Illinois turned in one of the best defensive performances of the Ryan Walters era.
“I really don’t think it’s a statement,” Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. said. “That’s the football that we play, honestly. When everybody is doing their job to the best of their ability, that’s how we play.”
Getting to that point took some work, though. Last year’s loss in Charlottesville was the impetus. Walters made some personnel tweaks after that blowout loss. Incremental progress in the year since had Illinois in position to lock down the Cavaliers. It was enough for Bielema to take the opposite position from Randolph in his defensive evaluation.
“This was a big statement to me about where we were a year ago to where we are now,” Bielema said. “I wanted to see where we were as a program. … This is the first Power Five win against a nonconference opponent since 2011. I wasn’t aware of that until just now. We’re not there yet, but I’m definitely excited where we are and where we potentially could go.”
Randolph’s statement was asking to go back into the game on Virginia’s final drive. The Cavaliers got as close as the Illinois 2-yard line before the first-string defense requested to get back on the field. Two incompletions from Armstrong and a tackle for loss shared by Randolph and Kenenna Odeluga provided one last stand.
The primary emphasis for the Illinois defense this past week in practice was to finish strong. Not doing so in the loss at Indiana hung with them.
“We were upset about how we lost considering the defense was on the field last,” Illinois safety Kendall Smith said of the Indiana game. “We took that personal. We said we were going to come out and answer the challenge this week. Being on the goal line (for Saturday’s final drive), we knew the game was in hand, but we were going to finish every drive. We were going to make sure we didn’t give up any more points.”