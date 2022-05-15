MAHOMET — Kenadi Granadino is the Mahomet-Seymour softball team’s starting catcher. A fact that might look odd to her non-school coaches.
The 5-foot-3 junior doesn’t play that position in any of her travel softball ventures.
But she did so at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High. And she’s retained the duty in high school.
Granadino’s roster of pitchers she’s worked with, therefore, is pretty short.
“I’ve never really caught anyone besides Karley,” Granadino said. “I’m used to Karley.”
That’s not a feeling likely to be shared by any of the Bulldogs’ opponents.
The connection between senior right-handed pitcher Karley Yergler and Granadino is contributing significantly to a strong regular season for coach James Heinold’s team.
It’s a key reason M-S (18-3) has posted 12 shutouts and obtained a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A postseason.
And it has left many of the Bulldogs’ opponents — including some top-three seeds in the IHSA playoffs — looking helpless in the batter’s box.
Top-seeded Olympia? One run scored versus M-S.
Top-seeded Charleston? Shut out in the front half of an Apollo Conference double-dip.
Second-seeded Bloomington? Silenced despite taking the Bulldogs to an eighth inning.
Third-seeded Lincoln? Three runs produced across a two-game doubleheader.
Third-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden? Nothing doing on the scoreboard.
The common denominator? Yergler is pitching, and Granadino is catching.
“They seem to be on the same, for lack of a better word, wavelength,” said Heinold, in his first year leading the program. “Kenadi will call a pitch, and Karley hasn’t shaken off many calls this year. They seem to be really in sync. Karley hits her spots, and Kenadi’s getting it.”
To illustrate how dominant these two have been together, Thursday’s 5-1 loss at Pontiac represents a noticeable outlier in their collective performance despite offering a respectable stat line.
Yergler permitted six hits, two earned runs and no walks in six innings of work, striking out nine batters.
Those six hits are the most Yergler has allowed in a game that didn’t go to extra innings this season. The two earned runs are the second-most she’s given up in a contest this spring.
Across 107 2/3 innings pitched before Saturday’s Apollo Conference doubleheader versus Mt. Zion, the 5-7 right-hander surrendered nine earned runs on 48 hits and 19 walks while striking out 232 and authoring two no-hitters.
And Granadino has been behind the dish for all of it.
“It’s honestly been, to me, one of the funnest parts of the season — being behind the plate and catching Karley,” Granadino said. “It’s awesome.”
“It has been so enjoyable,” Yergler added. “It’s been the most fun. And it also makes everybody more relaxed, especially when we’re hitting.”
It’s not as if she and Granadino are operating within blowout, run-shortened games on a consistent basis.
While those have transpired — M-S has won seven games by double digits, with six of those happening between April 5 and April 23 — they’re not exactly the norm.
The Bulldogs began their campaign with victories by margins of 4-3, 3-0, 3-1 and 7-0. They’ve since prevailed by outcomes of 2-0, 8-0, 4-2, 1-0 and 3-0.
“We’ve faced good pitching, and I would say, right now, Karley’s been one of the better pitchers I’ve seen in the area,” Heinold said. “She’s kept us in the game with her pitching and her defense being behind her. And we’ve made the most of our opportunities offensively. It goes to show we don’t have to score many runs to win.”
Heinold’s assessment hinges upon three major factors.
The first brings the Yergler-Granadino relationship back to the forefront.
“We’re really comfortable with each other because we’ve known each other since we were really little,” Yergler said. “We already had that friendship and relationship with each other, so it was easy to have her start catching me.”
Yergler also briefly received a taste of what it’s like to be in Granadino’s shoes. To an extent.
“In junior high, when Karley would pitch I would catch. And then when Abby Akers would pitch, Karley would actually catch her and I’d be at shortstop,” Granadino said. “That was probably of the funniest things that ever happened ... (because) Karley’s never been a catcher, and that was the only year she caught.”
More beneficial to this pitcher-catcher setup is Granadino witnessing some of Yergler’s lessons with longtime independent coach Cory Haines.
Granadino can see exactly what Yergler is working on any given day, providing her an idea of what to prepare for during M-S games.
“We’d have one thing we’d specifically focus on every single practice,” Yergler said. “We knew what we’d be able to get done, and I think that’s what’s helped me get to where I am today.”
The second contributing factor to the duo’s success is pitch spotting.
Granadino won’t take credit for framing Yergler’s throws.
“Our dynamic is strong because she makes our work easy,” Granadino said. “Nine out of 10 times she hits her spot, so I really don’t have to do much work behind the plate.”
Yergler is willing to give her teammate a bit more publicity.
“It helps so much knowing that, even if I do make a mistake, she’s going to be able to catch it,” Yergler said. “Just having that confidence in her, it just really helps me have confidence in myself.”
Then there’s part three of this pitching prowess triumvirate. And this one comes entirely from Yergler, who can top 60 mph with her fastball and keep hitters off balance with her breaking balls.
“When she throws her drop curve, sometimes ... it’ll hit me in the socket of my thumb, and that hurts,” Granadino said. “But when she’s really cranking up her fastball, that thing will hurt your hand. It’s bad.”
If Yergler and Granadino are on top of their game with the former in the circle and the latter crouched behind batters, the Bulldogs’ postseason opponents are likely to be in agony as well.
“I am so excited for the postseason,” Yergler said. “We have never won a regional championship since I’ve been in high school, and I’d really love if we can end that streak.”