MOUNT ZION — The Mahomet-Seymour softball program previously had played in four sectional semifinal games entering the 2022 season.
The Bulldogs lost all of those games by a cumulative 51-7 margin.
Karley Yergler decided Tuesday night, during a Class 3A Mount Zion Sectional semifinal game, that it was time for her program to be on the correct side of a gaudy statistic.
FINAL: Mahomet-Seymour 2, Springfield 0. Yergler finishes the perfect game with her 18th K. pic.twitter.com/1eMjjbxYik— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) June 1, 2022
The senior threw a dominant perfect game against Springfield, striking out the first 17 batters she faced en route to a 2-0 victory and the first-ever appearance for M-S softball in a Sweet 16 game.
Yergler finished with 18 strikeouts and faced the minimum 21 batters. She had just 10 pitches called a ball by the home-plate umpire, saw only seven of her pitchess fouled off and allowed the Senators (17-14) to put the ball in play a mere three times all evening.
Yergler punctuated her overwhelming effort for the Bulldogs (25-5) by striking out senior Mallory Vespa for a third time, setting off a brief but boisterous celebration a few steps in front of the pitcher’s circle.
“Oh, it’s crazy,” Yergler said. “My adrenaline’s still going. It just feels so good because obviously my teammates had my back hitting. So that made me a lot more comfortable on the mound, to be able to throw comfortably and be confident.”
The handiwork of Karley Yergler and catcher Kenadi Granadino, with a few defensive assists. pic.twitter.com/e6mCbSVADF— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) June 1, 2022
Yergler said she’s logged only one other perfect game in her life, and that was outside the high school season “two summers ago.”
“That was the most dominating performance I’ve seen her pitch all year,” Bulldogs coach James Heinold said. “She’s thrown no-hitters. She’s thrown one-hitters. But to throw a perfect game at the sectional semifinals, she was dominating.”
Yergler peppered the strike zone with straight heat for most of her outing, after becoming aware early that the Senators couldn’t catch up to her fastball.
“I threw one change-up,” Yergler said with a laugh. “I wasn’t (keeping track of my strikeouts) until one of the girls in the dugout told me, and then after that I started keeping track.”
Amid its second time through the lineup, Springfield began attempting bunts in an effort to get some sort of offense cooking. The Senators’ No. 9 hitter, senior Jaynanne Roate, succeeded in this regard by converting a bunt in the top of the sixth inning.
Yergler’s strikeout streak ended at 17, but she calmly threw out Roate at first base anyway.
A flyout by freshman Mia Volpert and a popout from sophomore Kendall Knauer in the top of the seventh were the only other instances in which a Springfield player needed to run down the first-base line.
“We couldn’t hit her. She was really good,” Senators coach Matt Koger said. “It’s tough to imitate her movement, too. We have someone that can throw hard in practice, but that movement that she has is really good.”
Yergler needed to be at least steady in the circle since opposing pitcher Volpert limited the damage M-S could do with its own bats.
Senior Jadyn Hannah scored each of the Bulldogs’ runs after leading off the first and third innings with a single. Sophomore Madeleine Cortez drove in Hannah the first time — immediately following an intentional walk to Yergler — and junior Kenadi Granadino got the job done on the second occasion.
M-S notched eight hits — all of them singles — and two walks over six innings versus Volpert.
“I do keep the pressure off myself by knowing my defense does have my back,” Yergler said of competing in a pitchers’ duel. “We have been working very, very hard at practice the last couple weeks to get our defense the best it could be.”
Granadino caught Yergler’s gem, though that briefly was in doubt when Granadino took a Volpert pitch to the back of the helmet during the first inning. After a brief check from the on-hand athletic trainer, Granadino was good to go.
The 5-foot-3 Granadino actually attempted a diving catch just outside the batter’s box during a popped-up bunt in the sixth inning, nearly ending Yergler’s string of strikeouts one batter early. Those two moments were the closest Yergler came to experiencing hardship in the circle.
“I definitely see all of (the Senators’) facial expressions when they get frustrated,” Yergler said. “It just fuels me ... and it just makes it easier on me.”
Yergler will now get a few days to rest before starting Friday’s 4:30 p.m. sectional championship game against Chatham Glenwood (27-8) back in Mt. Zion. The Titans defeated the host Braves 13-3 in a six-inning semifinal game earlier Tuesday.
Another Yergler pitching masterpiece would go a long way to helping the Bulldogs secure the first sectional plaque in team history.
“We got a good look at them,” Heinold said. “They’re solid. They’re going to be tough. We’re going to have to be ready. We’re going to have to bring our best game if we’re going to come away with the win.”
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.