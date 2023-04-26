URBANA — Otis Williams was ready to make a change.
At 70 years old back then, Williams was looking to make improvements to his overall health in 2019 when he learned that the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend offered partnerships for local charities.
His solution: to run and walk the 5K and 10K races to benefit the Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center, which he’s gearing up to do once again Friday and Saturday.
“I thought the best way that I try to alleviate some of those health-related issues would be to get an external motivator like the race,” Williams said.
Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center is one of 12 partners listed on the “Run for Charity” page of the marathon’s website.
Visitors can make donations to any of the 12 organizations by clicking their logos on the page, which redirects them to a landing page where one can select monetary values and learn more about what each organization represents.
For UNCC, the initiative began when Williams — a board member of 11 years and board vice president — realized the race posed an opportunity for the center to get closer to its goal of becoming more active in the fundraising realm.
“The board has been asked to come up with fundraising projects for the center,” Williams said.
“I mean, that’s what boards do, right? They raise money and they contribute to personal resources as well, you know. And so I saw that as a possible way for us to initiate a board-sponsored project.”
When Williams first walked and ran in 2019, the organization raised about $500. It raised $2,300 through the race last year and hopes to raise between $4,000 and $6,000 this year.
It’s a cause that Williams holds close to his heart.
“We are serving anywhere from, I mean, we’ve had as many as 90 kids in after school programs and in the summer, we could have as many as 100 kids,” Williams said. “We are working with kids primarily around academics, but we do socio-emotional stuff (as well).”
Williams has worked his way into better shape since making his initial resolution to be more active four years ago.
He’s gone from 230 pounds to 205 in the years since — at one point going as low as 198 pounds — and has seen his glucose and A1C levels improve as well.
“I am in better shape,” Williams said. “I’ve been to rehab at least three times and the thing that’s helped me the most about that is the exercises (have) given me (more) in terms of movement and stuff.”
“But I think the main thing that’s helped me is that I dropped that weight, you know, and so I’m in much better shape. Physically, you know, my stress level is lower.”
Running and walking aren’t the only ways that the 74-year-old keeps in shape.
He manages his diet regularly and logs everything that he eats or drinks with the MyFitnessPal app and maintains a 1,600 calorie-per-day diet.
Regular activity — and kind of activity — has been beneficial during the septuagenarian’s fitness journey.
“You can stay independent,” Williams said. “I mow my own yard, I edge my own yard, I plant my own flowers, you know, I do all of that myself and that adds to the activity that I can engage in. Staying active is important, especially at my age.”