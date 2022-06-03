LeROY — Calvin Crawford sported a unique necklace after Monday’s Class 1A baseball super-sectional game between his LeRoy team and St. Thomas More.
A jewel-covered panther about the size of a golf ball.
It hung from a thin chain and rested just above the maroon-colored word “PANTHERS” printed on Crawford’s mustard-yellow jersey. The cat’s sparkling green eyes glistened menacingly, popping from an otherwise all-silver piece of jewelry.
Think of it like the professional wrestling championship belt that some sports teams pass around to their most valuable player after each competition.
“It’s gotten popular,” 27th-year LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer said. “I’ve noticed it more prominently during the playoff run. I didn’t pay too much attention to it, but the kids started it on their own.
“I’ve definitely noticed, as the playoffs have gone on, that they’re putting it on the right person.”
The thing with Meyer’s team is, any of his athletes conceivably could bear the necklace after any given game.
The Panthers (24-9) aren’t flush with superstars leading into Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal game against North Clay/Clay City (31-6) at Peoria’s Dozer Park.
Instead, Meyer’s crew features a cast of solid, steady ballplayers. Athletes who are capable of chipping in whenever the team most needs their contributions.
It became the perfect formula for LeRoy baseball to earn its first-ever state tournament berth.
“We haven’t had one hero. We’ve had multiple heroes,” said Meyer, who only once before this year had a Panthers team qualify for even a super-sectional game. “We had two guys get the (pitching) win in the sectional in relief. We’ve had guys up and down various parts of the lineup get the big hit. So many times, it’s been the guy you wouldn’t expect.”
Crawford was one of those guys on Monday versus the Sabers.
The senior right-hander threw a complete-game six-hitter in LeRoy’s 2-1 victory, allowing two hits and no runs over the final six frames.
“I haven’t done the best that I know I can play,” said Crawford, who carries a 5-2 pitching record and 3.32 earned run average into state, as well as a .212 batting average in 52 plate appearances. “But, whenever I have the opportunity, I know I’ll always go in there and do my best to help the team win.”
Though Crawford is tied with senior Blake Roundtree for the team lead in pitching appearances this spring at 11, Meyer noted that Crawford has been benched on occasion. A combination of on-field struggles and some of Crawford’s teammates playing well around him was the cumulative reason.
“He didn’t pout. He didn’t quit. He didn’t pack it in,” said Meyer, who used a designated hitter for Crawford on Monday. “One of the things we were trying to figure out as the season went on was the hierarchy of everyone laid out. Late in the year, Calvin really put a stamp on (his spot).
“You’ve got a kid that could feel sorry for himself, and he ends up getting our first super-sectional win in school history.”
Crawford is comfortable pitching to contact and relying on his teammates, as he showed while notching just three strikeouts in the super-sectional win.
“I’m expecting the batters to hit it, and I know our defense back there is going to make plays and get us out of innings,” Crawford said. “We take a lot of pride (in our balanced pitching rotation). Blake Roundtree, Porter Conn, they’ve been our two best. And me, Ian Johnson and Tanner Holoch, we come in and do what we know we can do.”
Conn was another major contributor to Monday’s triumph, slapping a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and none out.
Based on the senior’s statistics this spring, that wasn’t a surprising outcome. Conn heads into Friday’s state semifinal with a .374 batting average in 107 plate appearances, producing nine doubles, three triples, one home run and 29 RBI.
But Conn’s road to actually playing baseball as a 12th-grader was arduous and filled with both physical and mental pain.
“I got my first varsity pitching experience (as a freshman). Three pitches in, I got something called Little Leaguer’s elbow, where my elbow bone broke at the growth plate,” Conn said. “That was a four-month recovery time.”
After his sophomore season was eliminated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Conn saw his junior campaign quickly go awry as well.
“My first varsity pitching appearance (that season), I tore my UCL,” said Conn, a right-handed pitcher who bats left-handed. “That was overall a nine-month recovery time.
“It was a pretty hard time in my life, if I’m being honest, because I always had the desire to play college baseball. ... No major injury is ever guaranteed you’ll come back from.”
Conn opted to undergo surgery, missing his senior football season as a result. He’s turned in a 3-0 record and 0.74 ERA in 38 innings pitched since the procedure.
“This is the first year we’ve had him full bore,” Meyer said. “He’s incredible on the mound and at the plate. He plays a heck of a center field.
“You knew the potential was there. He’s got great work ethic. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. ... It was just a matter of if he could ever put it all together.”
Conn has done so in 2022 and said he feels 100 percent healthy for the first time as a prep baseball player.
“It means the world,” Conn said. “It’s hard just going through the uncertainty of not knowing if I’m going to be able to come back or not.
“Coach continued to vouch for me and push for me, which I respect so much about him. And I guess it kind of paid off a little bit.”
Prior to the super-sectional, Johnson stepped up in a meaningful way during LeRoy’s pair of sectional contests.
The senior smacked a go-ahead solo home run in the Panthers’ 5-3 victory versus Illini Bluffs and then swatted a walk-off single in his squad’s 3-2 success against Delavan.
“It’s been wild,” Johnson said. “Everyone’s been able to make an impact on the game, and it’s really awesome to be part of that because you never know who it’ll be. We have a lot of guys who want to win, and we’re really happy for whoever it happens to.”
Again looking at statistics, it seemed more likely that Johnson might star in a pitching capacity this postseason as opposed to delivering a breakout batting performance.
The right-hander boasts a 4-3 record and 2.13 ERA on the bump leading into the state semifinal. As a hitter, he’s produced a .215 average with 12 RBI in 65 plate appearances.
“I did struggle this year, but in the postseason no one really cares about their stats,” Johnson said. “We’re just trying to win games. I was getting ahead in some counts and figured I’d see some good pitches, and I was able to hit them well.”
Meyer said Johnson hasn’t been striking out excessively this spring. He just hasn’t been able to find open grass on a regular basis.
“He was seeing the ball but not putting the barrel on it,” Meyer said. “I’m not sure if we’re a top-10 hitting team when it’s all said and done. We have the ability to have timely hitting when we need it.”
The Panthers’ arms and bats will need to be on point for Friday’s matchup with North Clay/Clay City.
The Cardinals are averaging eight runs per game in the playoffs, while LeRoy has been held to five or fewer runs in all but one of its postseason tilts.
“It’s going to be a challenge. They’re an extremely talented team,” Meyer said. “They do everything at a very high level. It’s going to be a matter of locking in. ... You can’t blink against a team like this.”
The Panthers benefit from a drive of less than 60 miles to Dozer Park. They don’t plan on leaving for the facility until Friday morning, according to Crawford.
That short trip also means the LeRoy community should be out in full force.
Who might serve as the Panthers’ heroes in Friday’s semifinal and Saturday’s to-be-determined game — a 9 a.m. third-place bout or an 11:30 a.m. state-championship showcase — remains to be seen.
“We were trying to become regional champs. That was our main priority,” Conn said. “Now, everything past that, we’re just trying to live in the moment. Actually being able to make it to state, we’re going to continue that mindset.”