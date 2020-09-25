URBANA — The Danville girls’ tennis team could have folded after beginning its 2020 season with close 5-4 losses to Normal Community and Richland County last month.
Could have felt discouraged.
Could have stopped competing.
A starting lineup featuring no seniors under the direction of first-year head coach Kathy Houpt, previously a Vikings assistant coach, could have let its entire fall meander into different directions after early setbacks versus quality opponents.
Houpt’s athletes declined that option. Instead, they’ve gone on the offensive. That continued Thursday afternoon at Blair Park, with visiting Danville rolling past Urbana 9-0, dropping just 10 games across singles and doubles play.
“We were talking about that on the bus on the way here, how young they are,” said Houpt, wife of former Vikings boys’ basketball and tennis coach Ted Houpt. “In two years ... it’s going to be fun.”
Danville is having plenty of fun in the present, too.
Sophomores Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while freshman Brooklyn Behrens, junior Kedzie Griffin and sophomore CiCi Brown pulled away at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles, respectively.
All six then went on to succeed in doubles, with pairings of Ellis-Griffin at No. 1, Hotsinpiller-Towne at No. 2 and Behrens-Brown at No. 3.
“What we’re working on as a team right now is just to be more consistent in our points,” said Ellis, younger sister of 2018 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ tennis Player of the Year Lauren Ellis. “I was being very cautious at the beginning (of the season), and now I’m kind of loosened up playing.”
Kathy Houpt described her eight-player roster as one that puts in the time and closely follows instruction. It’s also filled with competitive girls who aren’t about to settle when they feel they can achieve more.
“We do have a team that is pretty deep all the way through, so anybody can beat anybody on a given day,” Houpt said. “So making a lineup is kind of tricky.”
Second-year Urbana coach Parker Sands’ focus this week is on recognizing his seniors — Daniella Coleman, Sanjana Paul, Devangana Rana, Sophia Solava and Fia Svendsen.
Those five players were honored during last Tuesday’s match against Champaign Central. Solava accounted for at least part of five Tigers game wins Thursday while Coleman, Paul and Rana had a hand in two apiece.
But the match with Danville meant a little extra to Sands. That’s because he was a Vikings tennis player under Ted Houpt and Mark Bacys, the latter of whom Kathy Houpt replaced this year.
“This, as you can imagine, is even more of a surreal moment,” Sands said, “welcoming them to my new home court here at Blair Park.”
He also sees the present direction Danville girls’ tennis is headed and wants the Urbana program to find a similar path.
“Absolutely,” Sands said. “Growing up in Danville and playing on the Danville tennis team my last couple years in high school, I became really aware of what a solid tennis program is.”
Lexi Ellis is at the forefront of the Vikings’ current trajectory. Despite being just a sophomore, this already is her second season as Danville’s No. 1 singles player.
“It was nerve-racking last year, but I’ve gotten used to it and I really like playing in this spot,” Ellis said. “I face a lot of challenges, and I like playing against people that are really good.”
She was hoping to carry that mentality into the Class 2A state tournament this year, but that event won’t be held in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Ellis and her friends are doing what they can to make Danville a force in both the Big 12 Conference tournament and an ensuing sectional next month.
“It’s a bummer because that was my goal this year was to make it to state,” Ellis said. “So it’s kind of hard not to have it, but hopefully it’ll be there next year.”