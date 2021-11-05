CHAMPAIGN — Steven Kesler thought his Champaign Central boys’ cross-country team might be done competing for the season.
Junior Maroons runner Peter Smith wasn’t too sure about the group’s impending fate, either.
Last Saturday’s Class 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional was contested in sloppy conditions at Forsyth’s Hickory Point Golf Course. Central’s first five finishers — the scoring quintet that would determine the Maroons’ state-qualification status — finished between 18th place and 103rd place.
A pretty wide spread that wasn’t conducive to a top-seven point total needed for Central to advance from the 18-team sectional field.
“They kind of finished thinking it didn’t happen,” second-year Maroons coach Kesler said. “We had some guys really gut it out at the end, especially the last 50 meters of the race.”
“We had absolutely no idea,” Smith added. “A lot of competitors. We weren’t sure. Frankly, we were worried about getting our top couple runners qualified individually. We had no idea until results came back.”
The results showed Central sporting 221 points. Good for seventh place — just eight points clear of eighth-place Taylorville — and a spot in this coming Saturday’s Class 2A boys’ state meet, which begins at noon on Peoria’s Detweiller Park course.
“It was really exciting. At first, I almost didn’t believe it,” Smith said. “It was really surprising news, and we all took it together.”
Not only did the Maroons qualify for state, but they became the first Central boys’ unit since 2003 to accomplish that goal. Paired with senior Maaike Niekerk earning the girls’ team’s fourth-ever individual state berth at the same sectional, it made for a banner day among the Maroons’ distance runners.
“I know it means a lot to them,” Kesler said. “They’re a group of kids that’s worked really hard throughout the season. They’ve had this goal in mind from the beginning. ... They’ve earned the (state) experience. I know they’re really looking forward to it.”
Adding another wrinkle, Kesler utilized just one senior at the sectional race, No. 6 runner Victor Smith.
Kesler’s expected lineup for state is both Smiths, juniors Nick Bonn and Cooper Sweet, sophomore Fynn Bright and freshmen Jakob Riley and Enrique Bueschlein. Sweet is dealing with an illness and may be replaced by yet another Smith, junior Avery.
Kesler was sure to inform his boys well before the postseason that they had a chance to make history down the line. After all, Kesler’s brother Michael was a sophomore on the 2003 Central boys’ roster that had earned the program’s most recent state spot before this season.
“We’ve been thinking about it all year, going to state,” Peter Smith said. “Going into sectional we were sort of on the divider of going or not, and it just worked out that we made it.”
Kesler’s crew — anticipated state runners and alternates alike — gathered at the McKinley Field complex on a sunny, cool Thursday afternoon. A loose atmosphere engulfed the boys, though Kesler called out to them that he desired a serious practice two days ahead of the state meet.
“We’re just trying to get them mentally sharp, get them workouts that make them feel confident,” Kesler said. “Nothing too overly taxing physically, but workouts that should have them feeling good, feeling confident, in what they’re going to be able to do on Saturday.”
Perhaps the apparent lack of nerves is at least somewhat built into the fact just two of Kesler’s 14 state entries are seniors — Victor Smith and Micaiah Elsts. The rest should be returning for the 2022 campaign.
But Kesler noted that all seven of the runners Central deployed at the 2003 Class AA state race were underclassmen. Even so, the Maroons couldn’t return to state the following year.
“They know it’s been a long time for Central, so it’s a big deal,” Kesler said. “I don’t think they were necessarily surprised that they got that outcome. They knew it was possible.”
Peter Smith said Kesler is the final piece this group of boys needed in order to reach the state plateau.
“I’ll give it to Coach Kesler. He’s an amazing coach,” Smith said. “And we have some great talent on this team.”
Did Smith believe when practices first started back in August that he and his cohorts still would be competing in November?
“I wasn’t too convinced of it. Some other people were, but as far as me, not so much,” Smith said. “It’s just an everyday thing. We train together every day. We race together. We just get so used to each other.”
This iteration of Maroons has earned a little bit more time together. As well as the opportunity to make some statewide noise now while also establishing a building block for the program’s future.
“This seems to be a great start,” Smith said. “We worked really hard for it, so for sure, it’ll mean a lot.”