TOLONO — Kara Leaman knew early on this school year the Unity girls’ cross-country team was in store for, surprise, another special season.
Even though the Rockets wouldn’t have a senior among its top seven runners. The Unity coach didn’t consider it a setback. Instead, it was cause for optimism.
“This summer, the thing I was most looking forward to the season was seeing how this group of sophomores would come through,” Leaman said.
The Rockets’ youth has keyed them to yet another spot in the Class 1A state meet this Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria, where they’ll look to defend last season’s state championship and claim their fourth state title since 2015.
Junior Erica Woodard and freshman MacKenzie Pound have paced the Rockets’ effort with a myriad of top-10 finishes throughout the fall.
Woodard won the Spartan Classic in St. Joseph on Sept. 24, and Pound has placed in the top six in four of the Rockets’ last five events.
“It’s super exciting,” Woodard said. “State is definitely something to always look forward to.”
While Woodard is accustomed to the program, Pound has settled in nicely in her first season at the high school level.
“It’s pretty cool coming into the winning team,” Pound said, “because it’s fun to see how we all run together.”
Woodard and Pound fared well in the sectional meet at Dodds Park in Champaign last Saturday, with Woodard placing sixth at 18 minutes, 11.21 seconds and Pound placing seventh at 18:12.55.
Sophomore Emily Decker broke out to lead the Rockets, however, as she finished fifth at 18:02.5.
“It is absolutely to Emily’s credit for all the work that she’s put in,” Leaman said. “Her being as good as she is doesn’t come without the commitment that she’s made since, really, last February, she kind of had this moment where she said, ‘I want to be that good,’ and she just started figuring out how that was going to happen.”
The three top-seven efforts at the sectional meet topped the charts for the Rockets, who also had Olivia Shike, Reagen Stringer, Camryn Reedy and Josie Cler place in the top 25 among the 149-runner field last Saturday.
“It was pretty awesome,” Decker said. “To start off, I had Mackenzie with me, so that was super great to help lead the race. As we kept going, we had great communication. It was awesome to have them behind me the whole time.”
All of Leaman’s Unity teams have featured runners that like to compete. The Rockets claimed 1A state titles in 2015, 2017 and 2021 and have placed no worse than third in the other seasons since 2015.
This season’s squad is especially eager to bring some hardware home.
“This group is fun,” Leaman said. “They have a lot of high-energy personalities, and we have a theme of trying to make each other laugh nearly every day. “
Unity has raced at Detweiler twice this season, winning the 1A title at the First to the Finish Invitational on Sept. 10 and the varsity race at the Patriot Invite on Oct. 15.
Those experiences should prove beneficial for newcomers like Pound, while the team’s returning runners can also lean into the scouting report from last year’s state meet.
“The energy is so amazing because everyone is cheering you on,” Decker said. “There’s not a point where you’re by yourself, so you always have someone with you, helping you go through the rest of the race.”
Located just across from the Illinois River, Detweiler is a relatively flat course that often runs faster late in the season.
“They’ve been saying it goes by really fast,’’ Pound said. “Since it’s more like an open course, there’s a lot of people to cheer you on.”
A strong contingent of fans should be among the crowd as the Rockets chase their fourth state championship in the last eight years.
The team will be eager to celebrate with more fans at Hicks Field upon returning to Tolono on Saturday, where the football team is set to host Mt. Carmel in a Class 3A playoff game at 2 p.m. The cross-country team was honored last year during a second-round Unity football playoff game, and Leaman would like nothing more than to see the same reception again this coming Saturday.
“We do have an army of parents that will be there and relatives and so forth,” Leaman said. “We know that our fan base is back here. The girls are fine with that. They’re looking forward to bringing back a trophy, hopefully before the football game ends.”