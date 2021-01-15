Gov. J.B. Pritzker indicated during a Friday virtual press conference that youth and recreational sports can resume in the state's regions that improve from Tier 3 to Tier 2 in the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 mitigations.
In order for regions to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, the following benchmarks must be met:
— A test positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average;
— Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average;
— A sustained decrease in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.
Regions 1, 2 and 5 — in the state's northwest and southeast portions — moved to Tier 2 mitigations on Friday. This opens them up to resuming lower-risk IHSA winter sports competitions, as well as limited practices for medium- and higher-risk prep sports.
IHSA spokesman Matt Troha told The News-Gazette he expects a statement from the organization Friday afternoon to address what member schools can an can't do following Pritkzer's announcement.
According to the governor's office and IDPH guidance, schools within regions that enter Tier 2 can resume following the IDPH's all-sports guidance.
— Lower-risk sports can contest intra-conference events. In the IHSA's winter season, this includes bowling, badminton, competitive cheer and dance, girls' gymnastics and boys' swimming and diving. Other non-winter sports included are baseball, softball, track and field and tennis.
— Medium-risk sports can hold intra-squad scrimmages. No IHSA winter sports fall under the medium-risk banner, but volleyball and soccer are among those included.
— Higher-risk sports can hold non-contact practices. In the IHSA's winter season, this includes basketball. Other non-winter sports included are football and wrestling.
"There are regions that are going into lower tiers of mitigations, and in those tiers there are youth sports and recreational sports for adults that are opening up," Pritzker said. "I think that’s a good beginning. I’d like to see the numbers continue falling, regions meeting the metrics before more open play for sports."
When regions improve from Tier 2 to Tier 1 in the IDPH's mitigations, lower-risk sports can shift to out-of-conference play, medium-risk sports can move to intra-conference play and higher-risk sports can change to intra-team scrimmages.