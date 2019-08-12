Every day during the Illini basketball team’s overseas trip, the pride of Fisher, Illinois junior Zach Griffith, will check in. Today’s entry:

Following yet another rooftop breakfast with a beautiful view, we loaded up the bus and made the 10 minute trek to the Colosseum. The forecast for the day was 92 degrees and sunny making for an extremely warm tour. Even with the heat, the Colosseum was a magnificent spectacle, and its vast architecture was unreal. It’s incredible that the structure was built nearly 2,000 years ago considering the technology at the time. It truly shows that “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

After the tour, it was time for lunch. Needing a little break from Italian food, we chose to eat at the Hard Rock Café near our hotel. Trent Frazier was ecstatic to see a burger and fries on the menu after last night where the restaurant didn’t even have English translations. It was a nice break, but I’ll definitely savor the authentic Italian food for the rest of the trip!

The evening finished up with a nice walk to Osteria Marchese, a nice restaurant off the Tiber River. Monday will be a free day followed by a tour of the Vatican City on Tuesday as we wrap up or foreign tour here in Italy.