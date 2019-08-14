The Illinois men’s basketball team is set to fly home Wednesday from Italy. Illinois junior Zach Griffith, the pride of Fisher,checked in every day to chronicle the team’s 10-day overseas trip. Here’s his final entry before the Illini are back in Champaign:
Our last full day in Rome was highlighted by a trip to Vatican City, a historic sovereign nation and home of the Pope.
Our guided tour began around 9 a.m. and consisted of many sights, including the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica.
As it was another extremely warm day and one of the busiest days of the year, according to our tour guide, we moved rather quickly. However, this didn’t take away from the beauty of these two structures. They offered incredible paintings, breathtaking sculptures and mosaics and an unmatched historical context of the Christian faith.
After finishing up our tour at 11:30 a.m., we headed back to the hotel, ate lunch and then ventured back out to soak up Italy for one last day before preparing for our flight home Wednesday morning.
The Italy trip was truly an amazing experience that many people dream of their entire lives.
We’d like to thank all those who made this trip possible for us! I hope you’ve enjoyed following us along on our journey, and we wish to see you at State Farm Center very soon.
Ciao from Italy.