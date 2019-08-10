Every day during the Illini basketball team’s overseas trip, the pride of Fisher, Illinois junior Zach Griffith, will check in. Today’s entry:
After our last breakfast in Florence on Saturday morning, we began the three-hour trek to Rome, one of the most famous cities in the world.
Here, we will have guided tours of the Colosseum on Sunday and Vatican City on Tuesday before heading back to the states on Wednesday.
Saturday night’s game against the Netherlands National B team was a tough one. They were composed of high and mid-major Division I players who had experience playing with each other.
After battling for four quarters in the 95-degree gym, we fell short, losing 82-72. This trip was a success for both the players and coaches because of how much we learned about ourselves as a team.
The knowledge we gained will make it easier for us to address certain areas as we enter the season and games start to actually count.
The team is looking forward to exploring the beautiful city of Rome for the next few days.