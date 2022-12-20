CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will get an immediate frontcourt boost with the addition of Zacharie Perrin, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Perrin initially signed in the Class of 2022, but did not arrive on campus over the summer and spent the fall semester at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.). He signed again with the Illini last month as part of the 2023 class.
"We're excited to have Zach arrive on campus and begin his academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois," Underwood said. "He has remained loyal to us throughout the recruiting process and is eager to officially be an Illini. Joining a team midseason is certainly a unique situation, but Zach is a driven, committed young man who takes school and basketball seriously. Our coaches and support staff, as well as our players, are here to welcome him and offer support throughout this transition."
Perrin, a Grandfontaine, France, native arrived in the United States in August. While he worked out with the team at Sunrise Christian Academy, he did not play when the Buffaloes' season started.
Perrin, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward, will join an Illinois frontcourt that's featured Coleman Hawkins, Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja this season. Perrin's most recent stint of competitive basketball came in late July and early August at the FIBA U18 European Championships in Izmir, Turkey, where he helped France to a 6-1 record and fifth-place finish. Perrin led the French team in scoring (13.9 ppg) and rebounding (9.1 rpg) and also shot 56 percent from the field.