CHAMPAIGN — Couple an unofficial visit to Illinois on Monday with the news that Zachiah “ZZ” Clark was ready to make a college decision, and it wasn’t much of a surprise that the Illini were about to add to their 2024 recruiting class.
Clark announced his commitment to Illinois late Monday morning while on an unofficial visit. The trip also doubled as an official visit for his older brother, Skyy, who signed with the Illini last week to join them for the 2022-23 season.
Clark is coming off a strong sophomore season at Windermere Prep (Fla.). The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 2021-22. The Lakers (20-8) saw their season end in the FHSAA Class 3A regional semifinals to eventual state champions to Florida State University High. Clark played at Ensworth (Tenn.) as a freshman with his older brother and averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 12 games before opting out of the rest of the season.
Clark chose Illinois, which offered him a scholarship last June, from a group of 10 early pursuers. The Los Angeles native had other offers from Washington, Creighton, Arizona State, Boise State, Kansas, Tennessee State, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and DePaul.
Illinois now has two commits in the Class of 2024. Clark, who is currently unranked, will join St. Rita forward Morez Johnson Jr. in Champaign ahead of the 2024-25 season. The 6-8 Johnson, who had his own breakout sophomore season and is a four-star recruit ranked No. 40 nationally, put up 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game for the Mustangs (23-12) in 2021-22.