CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' 2024 recruiting class was cut in half Monday evening after ZZ Clark announced he was decommitting from the program. Clark originally committed to the Illini on April 18 — not long after his older brother, Skyy, now a freshman guard at Illinois, did the same.
"After further thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to decommit from Illinois," Clark wrote in a note posted to Instagram. On3 first reported the news.
"As much as I love the University of Illinois and their fan base, I would like to reopen my recruitment to make sure I find the best fit for ME personally," Clark's note continued. "I appreciate all the love I have gotten from the Fighting Illini family and the support for my brother/family who is doing phenomenal there, but it's time for me to blaze my own trail."
Clark is currently ranked as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 by most recruiting services, although ESPN has the 6-foot-2 guard ranked as a four-star prospect. He made his debut in most of the rankings in late summer or early fall.
Clark will play for Overtime Elite this season after playing at Windermere Prep (Fla.) in 2021-22. Overtime Elite has signed some players to professional contracts the last two years, but Clark signed a scholarship option that preserved his college basketball eligibility.
Clark played at both Brentwood Academy and Ensworth School in Nashville, Tenn., as a freshman in 2020-21 with his older brother before transferring to Windermere Prep last season. Clark averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals for the Lakers (20-8), who reached the FHSAA Class 3A regional semifinals before losing to eventual state champions Florida State University High.
The Monday decommitment puts Clark back on the market. Before he committed to Illinois in the spring, he had other scholarship offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Creighton, DePaul, Kansas, Rutgers, Tennessee State, Vanderbilt and Washington.
Clark's decommitment leaves four-star Morez Johnson Jr. as the lone Illini commit in the Class of 2024. With Johnson alone, Illinois' class ranks third nationally behind Baylor and Ohio State. Just 12 teams are currently ranked.
Illinois' 2024 recruiting board does feature other point guard options. That includes Johnson's Meanstreets teammate Carlos Harris III. The three-star guard out of Curie visited Champaign this past weekend along with Johnson, four-star 2025 St. Rita guard Melvin Bell and 2025 four-star St. Mary's (Mich.) guard Trey McKenney.
The Illini have also offered two of the top point guard prospects in the Class of 2024 in Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) five-star Boogie Fland and Bartlesville (Okla.) five-star David Castillo. Other potential point guard targets include Curtis Givens III, who transferred this offseason from Memphis University School (Tenn.) to powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.), three-star Jaye Nash out of Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.), Adam Njie, who is now at Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) after playing at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) and former St. Rita guard Jaedin Reyna, who is now at Bishop Noll (Ind.).