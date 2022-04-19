Brian Hoff made the short drive to Orlando, Fla., two weeks ago to catch ZZ Clark play for The Skill Factory during the first session of the Nike EYBL season.
A singular moment stood out to the Windermere Prep (Fla.) boys’ basketball coach watching his sophomore point guard in action.
A moment that wasn’t all that dissimilar from what Hoff saw Clark do throughout the 2021-22 season.
“ZZ had the ball in his hands, drove the lane, bumped him off and laid it up,” Hoff told The News-Gazette on Monday afternoon. “There’s not many 6-foot-2 guards that are bumping off a physical 6-6 specimen like that and laying it up. He just does things like that that are unique.
“He doesn’t look like a typical sophomore when you see him. You see seniors bouncing off of him. His strength combined with his speed and quickness, you don’t see very often.”
It was the type of play that had Clark — even as a sophomore — drawing Division I interest. High-major interest, in fact, with programs like Arizona State, Creighton, DePaul, Kansas, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Washington all involved in the early stages of his recruitment.
A recruitment that’s already finished.
Clark committed to Illinois late Monday morning, turning his unofficial visit to Champaign into an opportunity to make a statement of intent about his basketball future.
Clark actually had his eyes on Illinois for a few years now. The Class of 2024 guard noted in his commitment post on social media that he became a fan by watching Ayo Dosunmu play for the Illini. That the Chicago native developed into a consensus first team All-American and an NBA-caliber guard, though, was just the start. Clark’s interest in the program only increased when coach Brad Underwood added Tim Anderson, a longtime family friend, as an assistant coach last summer.
Clark just had to wait a bit to announce what had become, in his mind, a “no-brainer” decision. So a commitment for the Class of 2024 guard was pushed to Monday during his unofficial visit, which doubled as an official visit for older brother, Skyy, who signed with Illinois last week after decommitting from Kentucky in early March.
“This was something I wanted to do a for a while, but I wanted Skyy to be able to get his commitment and signing out the way first,” the younger Clark wrote in an Instagram post. “Getting to know Coach Underwood and the rest of the staff made it feel more like home. I’ve been fortunate enough to meet a lot of coaches through this process and watch a lot of college basketball, but the feeling I have for this program makes this the right time to commit. Why wait when you know in your heart this is where you wanna be?”
Clark’s commitment to Illinois comes after a standout sophomore season at Windermere Prep. The 6-2, 180-pound guard averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals for Windermere Prep (Fla.), and the Lakers went 20-8 before losing in the FHSAA Class 3A regional semifinals to eventual state champions Florida State University High.
“Sometimes, guys come in with a lot of notoriety and they don’t like to do the little things,” Hoff said. “He does it all. ZZ had a phenomenal sophomore year. He’s a competitor. That’s the best compliment. He’ll do anything to win. He’s a distributor of the ball. He puts the team first, but he can score if needed to. He takes pride in defense. He takes pride in locking his man up.”
Clark played his freshman year at Ensworth (Tenn.) with his older brother and averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 12 games before opting out of the rest of the season because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. He didn’t need much of an adjustment period following his transfer to Windermere Prep after his older brother landed at national powerhouse Montverde Academy just 20 miles northwest in Montverde, Fla.
“He spends a lot of time working,” Hoff said. “He’s a sponge. He wants to learn. Learning a new system and being able to adapt was huge for us and kind of shows his willingness to learn and also his ability to adapt on the fly to a new system.”
Clark’s decision on Monday gives Illinois two commits in the Class of 2024, with Clark joining St. Rita’s Morez Johnson Jr. The 6-8, 205-pound forward is ranked as a four-star recruit and No. 40 overall in the Class of 2024 and put up 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game for the Mustangs (23-12) during the 2021-22 season.
Illinois is currently the only team in the country with multiple Class of 2024 commits. The Illini, in fact, have half of the already committed players in Clark and Johnson. Michigan has a commitment from four-star guard Christian Anderson out of the Lovett School (Ga.). Houston got an early pledge from unranked Oak Hill Academy (Va.) guard Mercy Miller, who is the son of rapper/actor Percy Miller and goes by the stage name Master P.
Hoff likes the fit for Clark at Illinois. The opportunity to play with his older brother — or at least follow him should Skyy’s stint in Champaign not reach a third year — is special.
The Windermere Prep coach also foresees room for Clark to grow before he lands at Illinois for the 2024-25 season.
“His potential is through the roof,” Hoff said. “His skill is ridiculous. I think he can be a dominant player at the high-school level. I think that’s what’s next. It’s getting him from being a great player to a dominant player. It’s a mindset of winning every single possession where you know you’re the best player on the floor and you’re going to prove it every single minute you’re out there. He’s got that in him.”