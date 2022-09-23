It’s Hall of Fame weekend at St. Joseph-Ogden High, with the induction of two alums, one family and one beloved educator. Here are a few bio bits on the members of the Class of 2022. DEE EVANS (’60) A three-sport star at St. Joseph High (before it added Ogden), Evans was awarded the Little All State Award for a football season that included a 22-solo-tackle effort in one game. He earned a scholarship in the sport to Eastern Illinois but opted to take a job as a concrete finisher after one year of college due to financial concerns. An American Legion Post 634 member, he’s still active in the community, establishing a veterans memorial at Woodard Park. BRANDI BURNETT (’93) Winner of 11 letters and a slew of honors — all-ICC two times in volleyball, three times in softball and MVP of the conference twice in basketball. Burnett finished her Spartans career with 1,456 points and 786 rebounds, and continued playing at Kankakee Community College. Now a member of the risk management department at Gifford State Bank, she’s remained true to her school, serving eight years with the SJ-O Fan Club when her kids attended. KERMIT ESAREY His SJ-O story begins in 1952, after being brought up in southern Illinois and drafted into the Army, earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and teaching at Scotland and Cisne high schools. He found a home here, teaching at the high school and serving as FFA advisor. After retiring in 1982, he moved to Texas to be closer to family. He died at age 97 in 2019, a year before daughter Gail established a UI ag scholarship in his name. THE OLSON FAMILY Gary — a Spartans basketball star and FFA president — graduated from SJ-O in 1980. Wife Nancy — a four-year cheerleader — graduated three years later. And all three of their children grew up to be Spartans, too — Ory, a three-sport athlete who followed in his dad’s FFA president footsteps; Bria, the captain of the volleyball and basketball teams and the school-record holder in the high jump; and Isaiah, the captain of the basketball and football teams.
Latest News
- Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities
- Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark
- Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale
- Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' actor Louise Fletcher dies
- Today in History: September 24, "60 Minutes" premieres
- Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind
- High school football scoreboard: Sept. 23-24, 2022
- Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
- Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
- Elton John plays White House lawn as part of farewell tour
Latest e-Edition
News-Gazette
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
{{ type }}
{{ closing.location.name }}
{{ closing.name }}Type: {{ closing.type }}
Date: {{ closing.date | formatDate }}
Information: {{ closing.information }}