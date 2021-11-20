Road to state title paved in green, gold
A look at St. Thomas More’s season schedule:
DATE OPPONENT RESULT REC. (CONF.)
Aug. 24 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm W 2-0 1-0
Aug. 31 vs. Centennial W 2-0 2-0
Sept. 2 at Tri-Valley W 2-0 3-0
Sept. 9 vs. Chillicothe IVC W 2-1 4-0 (1-0)
Sept. 11 vs. El Paso-Gridley W 2-0 5-0
Sept. 11 vs. BHRA W 2-0 6-0
Sept. 11 vs. Prairie Central W 2-0 7-0
Sept. 11 vs. Maroa-Forsyth W 2-0 8-0
Sept. 11 vs. Olympia W 2-0 9-0
Sept. 14 at Watseka W 2-0 10-0
Sept. 16 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden W 2-0 11-0 (2-0)
Sept. 17 vs. Riverton W 2-0 12-0
Sept. 17 vs. Taylorville L 2-1 12-1
Sept. 18 vs. Lena-Winslow W 2-0 13-1
Sept. 18 vs. Lanark Eastland W 2-0 14-1
Sept. 18 vs. Eureka W 2-0 15-1
Sept. 21 vs. Rantoul W 2-0 16-1 (3-0)
Sept. 23 at Monticello W 2-0 17-1 (4-0)
Sept. 28 at Prairie Central W 2-0 18-1 (5-0)
Sept. 30 vs. Olympia W 2-0 19-1 (6-0)
Oct. 5 at Pontiac W 2-0 20-1 (7-0)
Oct. 6 at Urbana W 2-0 21-1
Oct. 7 vs. Unity W 2-1 22-1 (8-0)
Oct. 9 vs. Shelbyville W 2-0 23-1
Oct. 9 vs. Newton W 2-0 24-1
Oct. 9 vs. Pana JV W 2-0 25-1
Oct. 9 vs. Pana W 2-0 26-1
Oct. 9 vs. Windsor/Stew.-Stras. W 2-0 27-1
Oct. 14 at Bloomington CC W 2-0 28-1 (9-0)
Oct. 16 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement W 2-0 29-1
Oct. 16 vs. New Berlin W 2-0 30-1
Oct. 16 vs. Mt. Pulaski W 2-0 31-1
Oct. 16 vs. Princeville W 2-0 32-1
Oct. 16 vs. Galena W 2-1 33-1
Oct. 21 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda W 2-0 34-1 (10-0)
Oct. 27 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm W 2-0 35-1
Oct. 28 vs. Salt Fork W 2-0 36-1
Nov. 1 vs. Heritage W 2-0 37-1
Nov. 3 vs. Windsor/Stew.-Stras. W 2-0 38-1
Nov. 5 vs. Norris City-Omaha-Enfield W 2-0 39-1
Nov. 12 vs. Freeport Aquin W 2-1 40-1
Nov. 13 vs. Augusta Southeastern W 2-1 41-1