The collective under-funding of Illinois’ five public pension systems increased by almost $4 billion in the 2019 fiscal year to $137.2 billion, and that’s if one believes the more optimistic numbers.
The state’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability recently released its annual report on public pension finances that shows they hold $92.5 billion in assets and have $229.8 billion in liabilities.
The systems are, on average, about 40 percent funded. But the pension system for state legislators has just 15.9 percent funding — $59.7 billion in assets and $374.6 billion in liabilities.
Financial analysts at Wirepoints said the legislative pension fund has “only enough assets left to make a little more than two years worth of payments” and is “effectively bankrupt by any definition.”
The state’s four other public pensions are in poor shape. But compared to the legislative pension system, the Teachers Retirement System, State Employees Retirement System, the State Universities Retirement System and the Judicial Retirement System are flourishing.
Their funding ratios range from 37.9 percent (State Employees Retirement System) to 42.5 percent (State Universities Retirement System).
Wirepoints analysts Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner, however, said “Illinois’ pension crisis is far worse than even the official numbers show” because of its “rosy actuarial assumptions.”
“Under more realistic assumptions, Illinois actually owes $241 billion in debts — the biggest shortfall of any state in the nation, according to Moody’s Investors Service,” they write. “Illinois would actually need to devote half its budget to retirements to pay off that debt.”
Illinois’ problems are nothing new. Over the past 15 years, under-funding has grown by official estimates from $38.6 billion (2005 fiscal year) to $137.3 (2019 fiscal year).
Legislators have, for the most part, ignored the problem even as it has grown worse. They credit themselves for making the “statutorily” required pension contributions even though those payments are less than the “actuarily” required payments, meaning the under-funding level will continue to increase each year. Other factors contributing to the problem are “lowering assumed investment return” and “poor investment performance.”
The state’s financially weak pension systems are just a part of the state’s dire financial picture.
It also faces a $6 billion deficit in its recently approved $43 billion state budget, $5.1 billion in unpaid bills and substantial bond debt that has been exacerbated by borrowing money to pay debts.
The state’s staggering finances are reflected by the lowering of its bond rating to near junk status. Further complicating circumstances are the so-far-undetermined impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered an economic lockdown in late March that devastated what was at the time a healthy state economy, throwing it into the equivalent of a recession with high unemployment and a collapse in tax revenues.
The report’s authors said the report on FY 2019 “does not reflect the impact” of the coronavirus pandemic, that many of the specifics will remain “unknown until such data for FY 2020 would be released” by the pension systems.
Given short-term problems, Pritzker is hoping either that the federal government will bail out state finances through multibillion-dollar coronavirus-related grants or that Illinois will be able to borrow $5 billion from a federal loan fund.
In the long term, he and legislators are hoping to raise tax rates through the passage of a progressive income tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would replace the current flax-tax mandate.