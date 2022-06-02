Listen to this article

News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:

06042022 1

Bement

This week’s Art Club took place at Bement Public Library.

06042022 2

Royal

rairieview-Ogden North students dressed in red, white and blue in honor of Memorial Day.

06042022 3

Homer

The Heritage School District held a teacher and staff lunch and honored Stephanie McCall, Amy Courson and Shelley Fitzgerald, who are leaving the district.

06042022 4

St. Joseph

Nickels and Dimes will be performing at Rochs downtown street party at 8 p.m. Saturday.

06042022 5

Watseka

Watseka Public Library held a summer reading kickoff event that included games, crafts, sidewalk art and snacks.

06042022 6

Rantoul

Rantoul Recreation Department created a youth garden for its youth garden club, which starts Monday. Signups available at afrye@myrantoul.com.

06042022 a7 JPG.JPG
06042022 a8 JPG.JPG

DanvilleA celebration was held on Wednesday to honor Garfield Elementary School, which closed after this school year because of needed repairs and dwindling enrollment. Students will attend Liberty or Meade Park. Photos by Holly Vice

06042022 8

Broadlands

Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School runs Sunday through Thursday. Register at www.myvbs.org/ILB/

06042022 9

Potomac

Pre-K students at Potomac Grade School participated in a promotion ceremony to prepare for kindergarten.

06042022 10

Tolono

Nolan Remole, Andrew King, Camdon Shuckman and Jace Elliot helped pour concrete for a new flagpole going in centerfield of the big baseball diamond. When the concrete dried, they returned to raise the American flag.

Paxton

On June 16, volunteers will be meeting at 10:30 a.m. Paxton Police Department to escort the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run through Paxton and Gibson City.

06042022 12

Arcola

Arcola Sunrise Rotary honored Public Works employees with certificates of appreciation.

06042022 13

Gilman

Iroquois County Fair Queen Erin Anderson visited the Iroquois West FFA Petting Zoo.

06042022 14

Ogden

Second-, third- and fourth-grade students from Prairieview-Ogden South went to Meadowbrook Park in Urbana for an end-of-the-year party.

06042022 a16 .JPG

Westville

The Westville Rec League held a dedication ceremony for a T-ball field named in honor of Allan W. Mackiewicz, a longtime youth coach who died of cancer in 2019.

06042022 16

Catlin

Emily King from Ten Thousand Villages gave a presentation at the village library.

06042022 18

Gibson City

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools celebrated its retirees last Friday.

Monticello

The Monticello Railway Museum is holding a Roaring Twenties Dinner Train on Saturday.

vg

Villa Grove

Miss Villa Grove Addisyn Wilson, Junior Miss Villa Grove Lilly Davis and Little Miss Villa Grove Tatum Faust attended the Memorial Day service held in the village.

Trending Videos