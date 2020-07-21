TOLONO
Students in the Unity School District will be in the classroom five days a week — just for shorter stretches — come fall.
The reopening plan the district rolled out Monday calls for elementary students’ days to run from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with lunch on-site.
Junior high and high school students will attend class in-person from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a grab-and-go lunch provided, then take part in guided remote learning from 1 to 3 p.m.
Students who don’t attend in-person instruction would be provided guided remote learning.
Junior high and high schoolers must attend in-person classes to be eligible to participate in extracurricular activities.
Other elements of the plan:
- The district will require students and staff to wear face coverings, per a mandate from the state, but breaks will be worked into the schedule for students to remove their masks with appropriate social distancing.
- Students who take the bus to school will be required to show the driver a daily COVID-19 signature pass that certifies the student is symptom-free and has had their temperature checked by a parent or guardian. The district will conduct daily temperature checks at all buildings.
- The district is changing classroom seating, limiting transitions, creating one-direction sides of hallways and staggering class dismissals to increase social distancing.
- The first day of school will be Aug. 19. The district said it will not be releasing specific building plans until July 31 because the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education may issue updated guidelines soon.
Unity’s decisions were based on science, Superintendent Andy Larson told parents in a letter.
“I recognize that concerns for how schools reopen have become exacerbated due to the wealth of information and misinformation in the public marketplace and social media,” he wrote.
“I will be making decisions solely with the best interest of Unit 7 students, faculty, staff and community.”
PAXTON
The city council approved the creation of a seventh restaurant liquor license. Beginning Aug. 1, Mayor Bill Ingold said, a new Mexican restaurant will occupy the space at 102 S. Market, site of the former Harvest Ale House.
RANTOUL
An argument over a couple not wearing face masks at the Rantoul Walmart resulted in a fight and the arrest of a Gifford woman.
Angela Sanford, 48, of Gifford, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery.
Police were called about 3:25 p.m. Sunday to Walmart for a report of a fight. Several witnesses told police a customer had gotten into an argument and physical confrontation with several customers and employees because the suspect and her husband were not wearing a mask.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said there were several minor injuries, but no one required medical transport.
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA
Joining the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Board of Directors: Eric Minor, chief business officer at the UI, and local attorney Daniel Thies. They’ll take the spots of C. Pius Weibel and Ashley Dye, whose terms ended in June.
AROUND THE AREA
ST. JOSEPH has implemented a $50 permit fee for residents who install fences and pools. ... The HOMER Splash Pad is now operational after being broken over the weekend. ... BROADLANDS is working with Piato To Go Food Truck to allow it to sell food within the Champaign County village. ... The CATLIN Public Library’s monthlong end-of-summer book sale will kick off on Aug. 1.
NORA MABERRY-DANIELS, Dave Hinton, CAROL THILMONY, JEFF D’ALESSIO