SIDNEY
The Sidney Fire Protection District is profiling members each month to introduce them to the community. This month: Calvin Carter, who joined the district in January 2020.
“I have always been the kind of person to jump into a situation to help someone in need,” he said. “My life was going well, but I knew I had room to grow. I wasn’t sure how it would happen until the opportunity came available to take the EMT class.”
Carter recently deployed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to staff a COVID-19 testing site in Texas for at least a month.
ST. JOSEPH
The community’s garage sales, involving more than 50 houses, will take place Thursday through Saturday.
MAHOMET
Mark Follis and Jay Reynolds (left) and Ian and Sally Allender won the Orange and Navy Divisions of the Mahomet Parks and Recreations Pickleball Championships.
BEMENT
Due to limited hours at the local post office, the Bement Public Library is making stamps available to residents at cost.
URBANA
A seed for wildlife habitat distribution event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17 in the Illini FS parking lot, 1509 E. University Ave. The event is sponsored by Pheasants Forever.
TUSCOLA
The induction ceremony for the high school’s chapter of the National Honor Society will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday as a livestream on the district’s Facebook page.
— Nora Maberry-Daniels