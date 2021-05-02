ST. LOUIS — In an uproarious setting with 18,561 equally divided fans screaming their lungs out, Lou Henson’s Illini learned a two-fold lesson Monday night.
First, in the era of the three-point shot and the 45-second shot clock, big leads can and often do evaporate in a hurry. Illinois fell behind by 18 points in 16 minutes, made up the entire amount in seven minutes, and still had 17 minutes to play.
Second, the Illini’s chief nemesis isn’t whatever hulk the opponents put at center. It is themselves, their own judgment, their own tendency to use their quickness and free-lance skills to excess.
Criticism, perhaps, isn’t appropriate after such a splendid 87-84 triumph against archrival Missouri. But it was gained by the shear force of their enormous athletic ability, with an exceptional streak of shooting (65.5 percent in the second half and a string of free throws.). The Illini used only a portion of the finesse they’re capable of.
Downstaters Steve Bardo and Larry Smith combined at the point for 11 UI turnovers. Lowell Hamilton scored 21 but, in Henson’s words, “took some ill-advised shots early” that disrupted Illini teamwork, and fouled out with 25 minutes of playing time. Sophomore Marcus Liberty had a stretch of shaky ball handling when the Illini bungled second-half breakaway opportunities. Fouls and turnovers (24) made it a tough hill to climb.
Down 39-21 before Bardo hit his only basket with 4:01 left in the half, the Illini had deadlocked it 43-43 in less than three minutes of the second half. It was a withering seven minutes that demonstrated once again what these Illini are made of. With their quickness and firepower, they’re capable of some extraordinary runs.
Kenny Battle was brilliant just before halftime, then ran wild for 19 points thereafter. He overtook Missouri’s Arkansas transfer, 6-foot-6 Byron Irvin, as the dominant force in the game.
For all the talk about Missouri’s 7-1 Gary Leonard, the senior center was the least effective starter in the game. With extraordinary quickness all around him, he played 14 minutes and had four points and no rebounds. The top rebounder was Illinois’ Nick Anderson with 10.
“We just kept playing,” said Anderson. “We’re not the type to quit playing when we get behind. We got a few turnovers and the momentum changed.”
In fact, Illinois outscored Missouri by 21 points in the last 24 minutes. Down the stretch, while blowing some opportunities with ill-advised passing, the Illini shot free throws and field goals with precision.
“You learn a lot in a game like this,” said Anderson. “We needed a tough game and we fought to the end. We look to Kenny as our leader because he plays hard all the time. It rubs off.”
Battle called the second half “one of my best,” adding:
“I’m a senior and I’m supposed to pick the other guys up. I tried to stay aggressive.
“The last play (when Missouri led 84-83) was designed for me. I made my move in the lane when I saw they weren’t in position to draw the charge, and I thought my basket counted. When it didn’t, I concentrated on my free throws. I hit 12 of 12 in the morning and I thought about that. I kept my rotation and the shots went in.”
Postscript: For me, this remains as the best game in the Illini-dominated series with Missouri. There was nothing quite like watching Battle and Anderson when they they got on a roll, and knowing Norm Stewart couldn’t go anything about it.