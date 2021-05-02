CHAMPAIGN — Dee Brown is a tad under 6 feet tall.
That’s a statistic we can be most thankful for because (1) it’s all the better to outrun you, my dear, and (2) if he was 6-6 with that speed, he’d be joining Charlie Villanueva — and perhaps a couple of those North Carolina youngsters you’ll see here Tuesday night — as a prospect for next year’s NBA draft.
So, for those of us planning to hang around these parts for the next four years, ain’t it nice to know — I say, ain’t it nice to know — you’ve got a friend ... for the duration?
In two exhibitions and three games, Dee has established himself as the fizz in Bill Self’s drink, as the energy propelling a restructured Illini basketball team.
“Dee dominated the last nine minutes of today’s game,” said Self after Illinois, with the collar starting to tighten as Brian Cook sat down with his fourth foul at 9:01, turned a 54-46 lead into an 85-56 drubbing of Western Illinois on Sunday.
“There wasn’t much energy in the building, and what energy there was, Dee created.”
Brown had two steals and a near-steal to extend the lead back into double figures, and classmate Deron Williams caught the idea with a steal that he turned into a three-point play. Then Brown forced an over-and-back miscue, and the rampaging Illini led 76-54 by the time Cook returned.
During this stretch run, Brown served up five assists among six UI baskets, capping it with his own trey. He closed with 10 assists, a number topped by current New York Knick Frank Williams once last year, when he handed out 11 against Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament.
“I thought Dee and Deron were duds in the first half,” Self said. “They were passive. They didn’t play to their intangibles, and I was on them pretty hard.
“We had Brian back, and he played fine, but when the ball went inside to Brian, everybody stopped. We ran better offense in the first two games without Brian. I anticipated that this might happen. There was too much standing and not enough ball and body movement.”
Believe it or not, this is Brown’s team. He brings it up, sets the tone and stokes the fire.
“His personality,” Self said, “is the whole deal. He doesn’t have to make shots to be effective. When he’s bubbly and playing with energy, it impacts everybody.
“I’ve never seen him not bouncy, but I’ve seen him more bouncy on some occasions than on others.”
It is not unusual for Illini teams to fall under the direction of freshman point guards.
The first since the NCAA ruled freshmen eligible was Derek Harper in 1981, and he joined forces with another rookie playmaker, Bruce Douglas, in 1983. Douglas holds the UI career record for assists with 765 (roughly six a game).
Steve Bardo was limited to 10 starts in 1987 on a team with experienced guards Tony Wysinger, Doug Altenberger and Glynn Blackwell. Rennie Clemons stepped in as a rookie regular in 1991 but had a cushion with Larry Smith returning for a fifth season. Then came Richard Keene in 1993, and he relied heavily on Clemons until another crack freshman, Kiwane Garris, arrived for a four-year stint.
Cory Bradford was a second-year “freshman” in 1998 when he was forced to play out of position at point, and Frank Williams was likewise in school a year before he became eligible in 1999.
So Brown follows an impressive line of freshmen who have taken over Illini teams. And he might be the swiftest of the bunch.
When Self referred to him as “the Tasmanian devil,” it was with a smile. Brown has speed, skills and the personality to handle the pressure.
And, thankfully, he’s not 6-6 or we wouldn’t see him for very long.
Postscript: Dee Brown always had a harder edge than his fans realized, and his level of confidence allowed him to start at a higher level than most rookies. Newly into the Top 25, Illinois rocked North Carolina 92-65 two days later and rolled to a 25-7 season.