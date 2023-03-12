Today we embrace a special Sunday that should bring pleasure and anticipation to 68 Division I men’s basketball participants.
But Brad Underwood’s Illini are surrounded by trepidation as they join this aptly described Madness this month.
Even the most staunch Illinois fan accepts the long-shot nature of the the Illini’s 2023 quest after a season that saw their favorites offset 20 successes (15-2 at home) with three decisive losses to Penn State, a 1-5 record against natural rivals Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue, and a 93-71 collapse against Missouri that dimmed the Christmas lights.
Seven of 12 Illinois losses so far were delivered by nine points or more.
Along the way, we’ve been uplifted by the flashing speed of Terrence Shannon Jr., the versatility of Coleman Hawkins, the leaping athleticism of Ty Rodgers.
We’ve seen the strength of Dain Dainja on the block, and the mature promise of Matthew Mayer.
What we haven’t seen is the ability to consistently place an inflated spheroid into a circular, 18-inch rim at 10 feet in height.
Shooting woes abound
If this was the high jump or the 400-meter relay with Shannon anchoring, Illinois would likely prevail. If this was a fashion show of tall stalwarts, put your money on Illinois. But aside from dunks and layins, they struggle in the most important basketball category: shooting.
Yes, we may yet witness a day when the planets align and the ball finds net. But ...
➜ Since the 1986-87 season, when the three-point shot was approved, only two of 36 Illini teams checked in below the current rate of 30.9 percent.
➜ With arc-shots accounting for nearly 42 percent of UI attempts, the percentage is 14th among 14 Big Ten members and drops to 29 percent in 20 conference games. Nationally, they came in No. 320 among 352 members listed in three-point accuracy.
➜ No squad member is even marginally warm. Mayer, the only member above 35 percent most of the season, is on a 1-for-15 slide. In 17 games since mid-January, Shannon is 20 for 68, Hawkins 18 for 82, RJ Melendez 6 for 34 and Jayden Epps 14 for 64. These are the main shooters, and their numbers put the team at a huge disadvantage.
➜ With today’s NCAA selection committee using “quad results” as part of their deliberations, Illinois looks back before Christmas for its only two Quad I victories. Quad I is based on home wins against the NET top 30, and road wins against the top 75 (NET is complicated, involving results, win percentage, schedule strength, location, margins, efficiency, etc.).
The Illini caught UCLA before the Bruins hit their stride, and they edged Texas in overtime.
➜ The mediocre nature of the Big Ten made it difficult to rise in the ratings via conference wins. Only Indiana (No. 19) joined Purdue (No. 5) in AP’s final regular season Top 25.
Seeding is believing
The Illini, who expect to receive a No. 8 or No. 9 seed today, must now engage the ugly bogeyman of history. In 32 previous NCAA tournaments, they have defeated a higher seed only twice, No. 5 Illinois beating No. 4 Cincinnati in 2004 and the the Illini’s No. 9 seed downing No. 8 UNLV in 2011.
Neither could be considered a genuine upset. But in the last half-century, while the Illini generally advanced, they were eliminated in an endless string of losses to lower seeds ... to Kansas State in 1981, Utah in 1985, Alabama in 1986, Austin Peay by a point in 1987, Villanova in 1988, Michigan (83-81) in the Final Four in 1989, Dayton in 1990, Georgetown in 1994, Chattanooga in 1997, Florida in 2000, Arizona with its 56 free-throw attempts in 2001, Notre Dame in 2003, Washington in 2006, Western Kentucky in 2009, Loyola Chicago in 2021 and Houston last year.
One and done
The Illini have been eliminated from the tournament 12 times by three points or less.
The 37-2 team in 2005 fell to North Carolina, 75-70, in the championship game when both were No. 1 seeds. More recently, routinely high-scoring Illini teams (they averaged 80.5 points in 2021) seemed to tighten as they failed to reach 60 points in six of their last seven NCAA tournament games.
Today they’ll be welcomed in the one-and-done arena once more, and not exactly overflowing with confidence ... but feeling a lot better about their chances than last year’s runner-up, North Carolina, or bubble members like Michigan and Wisconsin.
