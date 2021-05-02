The big splash drenched Illini Nation on Monday and rivaled Peyton Manning’s retirement for the sports story of the day.
It carried a bit of spy melodrama with Lovie Smith, the new head football coach, being contacted originally by former UI coach Ron Turner in Florida, and more recently riding a Learjet from Tampa into the Willard hangar in Savoy to escape detection Sunday.
So there he was at 7 a.m. Monday, greeted by a standing ovation of Illini players less than 48 hours after they were stunned to see Bill Cubit removed.
“We had heard it might be Lovie, but we weren’t sure until we saw him,” said junior linebacker James Crawford. “He asked us to trust him, to believe in him. We bought in.”
So jubilation reigned ... former players chimed in on social media ... nearly 1,000 season tickets were purchased by 4 p.m. ... and shoulder blades were sore from back-slapping.
It was, after all, such a master stroke that the slow-moving UI machinery was able to pull this off overnight ... on a Sunday, no less.
Upper administration has supported a massive six-year, $21 million undertaking, with the UI Board of Trustees jumping for joy over the UI’s first African-American head football coach.
Still some downsidesNow comes the hard part: winning games.
As Lovie noted — can’t we refer to him by first name only? — there are usually problems remaining when coaches get fired. Actually, in his case, the Bears released him in 2012 after he took them to the Super Bowl in 2006 and went 29-19 in his last three seasons.
This is a much tougher assignment, and Lovie isn’t coming in blindfolded.
He saw the problems here when he was coaching the Bears, and the timing for his move makes it all the more difficult.
— This is an inopportune time to hire assistant coaches, although two prominent offensive gurus known well by Lovie — former Cal head coach Jeff Tedford and former Green Bay and Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman — appear to be available. The new UI coach must be careful not to overload with pro coaches who haven’t recruited.
— Unfamiliarity with recruiting also applies to Lovie himself, since he is two decades removed from his last college job. Yes, he’ll be welcomed into homes from Chicago to St. Louis to Florida to Texas, all past residences.
But he’ll need an aggressive staff to help him play catch-up.
— The UI’s talent level is low compared to those in Iowa and Wisconsin, not to mention those of 2016 Eastern Division foes Michigan and Michigan State. And the best class is the senior group, which projected to have perhaps 13 starters under Cubit. Immediate help will be needed to bolster the 2017 and 2018 teams.
— It’s tough getting fans back after they’ve lost the habit, and attendance at Illinois is at low ebb. Memorial Stadium drew numerous travelers from Nebraska, Wisconsin and Ohio State, but the turnstile counts for those games were 29,294, 36,868 and 42,206 ... all about 10,000 below the paid numbers. Middle Tennessee State drew 23,744 with an announced gate of 44,366.
Striking a balanceThis is not meant to rain on Lovie’s parade, nor in any way disparage Whitman’s master stroke. It was inspired, and demonstrated that Illinois has a decisive AD in place. The Illini mean business.
But realism must be part of the mix.
Lovie has shown he can win when he has a fair share of the talent. And as we saw at Tampa Bay, where he was 8-24, he didn’t win when the talent wasn’t there.
He generalized about his system, noting he prefers a balanced attack and mentioning that QB option is a big part of college football. With Wes Lunt returning, Lovie may have to postpone those thoughts for a year.
Protecting Lunt in the pocket was Cubit’s No. 1 concern, and Lovie will soon see the importance of that.
Illini fans are once again asked to be patient while we learn whether Lovie, who hasn’t recruited in two decades and is just catching onto the Twitter world that is so crucial, can bring a fair share of blue-chippers into the fold. Nobody wins without the horses.