“When I interviewed Josh, I didn´t take notes. I knew I was looking at the next athletic director.”
Josh Whitman impresses people that way. He was winning over his new boss, UI interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson, even though he might not have known it.
And he landed here Thursday like a bombshell. The morning at the Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building was so euphoric that Whitman publicly turned to Wilson and asked her to take the chancellor´s job permanently.
Later, her “no comments” hinted she might consider it. After all, with such confidence in Whitman, her worst sports-related nightmares are surely in the rearview mirror.
Behind for her is the withering process of vetting multiple candidates in Indianapolis. And it was then, in the midst of it, she recognized instinctively Whitman was exactly what she was looking for. She called him “the full package.”
Whitman´s reputation always precedes him ... his drive and intelligence, his leadership qualities and, most of all, his passion for a specific university, the UI.
“I´ve lived for this moment since I was a freshman and sophomore here,” he said. “There were some tough days in law school, but all I´ve done since then was prepare myself for this moment ... if it ever came.”
Hugs all aroundFeelings turned out to be reciprocal. While another former Illini, Colorado AD Rick George, had first dibs, it soon evolved that Illini Nation wanted Whitman as much as he wanted Illini Nation. It´s in his blood.
He turned Thursday´s news conference into a rout. It was a lovefest, with smiles so prevalent that it appeared the sun was shining right through the building.
“I´ve got to wipe this smile off my face before I go to court at 1 o´clock, or I might scare them to death,” joked Judge Dan Flannell, a member of the AD search committee.
“There´s a spring in everyone´s step today,” former Illini lineman Jonathan Kerr said. “Everyone I´ve talked to, all the former players, are pleased. So many things have happened in the last year, I looked up to make sure the roof isn´t falling in.”
“We are bringing the (Illini) family back together,” enthused Howard Milton, another search committee member. “I´m so excited.”
One face unseen in recent years at Bielfeldt was former AD Ron Guenther, whom Whitman called “his inspiration” in taking this career route.
Guenther offered help as needed, saying, “I obviously have a lot invested in this place. I´m pleased we found a former Illini. I think we needed that.”
Lofty praise with big goalsOK, reality is just around the corner. John Groce´s Illini will be underdogs in Sunday´s basketball game at red-hot Wisconsin. Illinois seems destined to play in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on March 9.
Those slots go to the bottom four teams.
Whitman will attend the tournament but won´t settle permanently in his office until March 21. In the meantime, he´ll wrap up business at Washington University in St. Louis. He´ll participate in Big Ten joint meetings next week in Chicago.
“I´ll be back and forth until March 21,” he said.
Whitman jokingly dismissed Wilson´s comment that she “was looking for someone who walks on water” by calling for help.
“I´m not a savior. I am one piece,” Whitman said. “This must be a movement, a coalition of people. I recognize that some recent situations have not cast us in the best light. It´s easy to cast aspersions. We have to fight that. If we unify, we can be the best.”
He listed goals: (1) Change lives of student-athletes by putting their needs first, (2) inspire Illini Nation, and rally that support and (3) win because that is important.
“It starts today,” he said, “but it won´t be overnight.”