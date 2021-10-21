By Anthony Zilis
When TERESA COOPER was asked to switch from teaching life sciences to physical science, chemistry and physics just over eight years ago, the Eastern Illinois graduate adapted.
And like the protagonist in the book she reads each year with her students, “The Martian,” she learned to thrive in her new environment. When Cooper was given the opportunity to switch back, she chose to stay.
Whether she’s teaching or serving as student council sponsor, Cooper’s shown she can step up to any challenge.
“Ms. Cooper is a dedicated high school science teacher that goes above and beyond,” Principal John Odle said. “She does a fabulous job with every task.”
I find my work important because … I find working with youth important because they are the future. In addition to teaching science, in a world in which the products of science are integral parts of our lives, I also sponsor a student council club. It is awesome to watch them develop their initiative, leadership and responsibility.
I became a teacher because … I could say that it is in my blood (both parents are teachers). But really, I enjoyed school and found it difficult to imagine leaving the school environment. I also had experience tutoring and found it rewarding.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … in my physical science class, we read “The Martian” by Andy Weir. I am really fond of the lessons that I have developed to coincide with the chapters of the book. Every year I try to add an experiment/activity for something that goes in the book.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was … My most fulfilling moments are when a student tells me how much they enjoyed a lesson, or when a student says, “That makes sense now.”
Something else I’m passionate about is … Plants, sewing and reading science fiction.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … My favorite subject in high school was actually English, at Schlarman High School with Mrs. Turner. I was really good at English and considered teaching English for a period of time.
I engage students during this strange time by … I try to do hands-on activities in class as much as possible. It is exciting for them and was something that a lot of students missed out on last year.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … I’m intrigued by the careers of forensic technician or nuclear monitoring technician, or something to do with wildlife/environment conservation.