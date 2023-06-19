Graduation 2023: DeLand-Weldon

Graduating from DeLand-Weldon High School this spring:

Ava Austin

Braden Baker

Tessa Billingsley

Oscar Garcia

Tayler Hayward

Allison Melvin

Brenden Price

Jack Schmidt

Cydney Shofner

Abigail Trimble

Malikye Trussel

Joseph Westray

Eli Woolridge

Cauy Wooton