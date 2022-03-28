On Monday, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police put a price tag on the cost of solving the “looming crisis” facing law enforcement — one brought about by a combination of rising levels of violent crime and retirements/resignations within the ranks. Here’s a breakdown of how the organization proposes spending the $759 MILLION it’s asking the state for.
$276.4 MILLIONFor recruitment and retention initiatives, including $15 million for establishing a minimum hourly wage of $25 for part-time officers; $46.2 million to set at $60,000 the minimum base salary of full-time officers after their first year of service and $10 million for expanding recruitment programs.
$206.5 MILLIONFor technology and equipment, including $60 million for 40,000 officers to be fitted with body cameras; $20 million for automated license-plate readers, to be awarded to agencies via a competitive grant process, and $20 million for “less lethal equipment options,” such as tasers and bean bag weapons.
$100 MILLIONFor community policing and community engagement, including $75 million for re-establishing the Regional Institutes of Community Policing; $20 million to fund “additional diversion programs and mental health issues” and $5 million for “engagement initiatives designed to build trust and partnerships.”
$96.5 MILLIONFor training, with $86 million of that going to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, to fund more hardware, software and staff. (Among the new hires: ILETSB deputy director and former Champaign police chief Anthony Cobb). The rest would go toward outside training.
$80 MILLIONFor an officer wellness program, including $40 million per year for mental health screenings of 40,000 officers, and another $40 million “max” for mandated “holistic wellness programs,” which address officers’ “spiritual, mental, physical, marital and fiscal health.”
